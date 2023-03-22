Conor McGregor is continuing his bizarre social media output. This time sharing a topless photo of himself, where he looks absolutely jacked, but the caption he chose has raised some eyebrows to say the least.

After two years away from the Octagon, the Irishman will be returning in the near future as he takes on Michael Chandler following their coaching battle in The Ultimate Fighter series which has already started filming.

Throughout his injury, Notorious has considerably bulked up and looks like a complete beast now. Although he’s not been training to fight for the entirety of his time away, he has still been hitting the gym pretty hard as we’ve seen him look jacked more and more.

It felt like an eternity from McGregor announcing he had the all clear from the doctors to return to the sport he loves that made him a global superstar, to him finally having a fight lined up. It was constant rumour after rumour, he’s fighting this competitor or this one, including claims he’d be retired.

Thankfully, that wasn’t the case and he will be returning, with Chandler his opponent, something that is confirmed and official, we just need a date for the fight now. We know it will be after The Ultimate Fighter series, but that’s as close to a date we have currently.

Fans are getting excited to see how he looks on his return to action, one thing is for sure, he looks like he’ll be coming back heavier and still entertaining. As the below tweet suggests, not only is he posing, but he captioned the post in such bizarre fashion it’s strange for Notorious!

As you can see above, the caption to the image was ‘I smell so good you moan a little if I hug you.” Which is strange to say the least, but the biggest shock is the tweet is still up.

Whenever the Irishman was posted something for entertainment purposes or with a whacky caption, he normally deletes his post, but this one is still up and has been viewed by over 3 million people already.

Despite all the chaos, the main thing is McGregor will be back in the Octagon sooner rather than later, the moment all UFC fans have been waiting for, but we’re sure that small wait will feel much longer than it is as the excitement builds!