The Ultimate Fighter, a UFC TV show, has teased fans with the first official trailer showing the behind the scenes action of both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler challenging and pushing their fighters in training and scrimmages.

The trailer then ends explosively with some fighting talk and McGregor shoving opposing coach and potential future opponent Chandler in the face!

The Ultimate Fighter will bring viewers exclusive footage and behind the scenes action of the fighters preparing to face each other. It will also show how the respective team coaches raise and improve the skills of the current fighters.

There is much more at stake here, however, as the two coaches have done it at the highest level in the UFC.

The Ultimate Fighter

The show has had 30 seasons since its debut in January 2005. It is a reference point to how some UFC fans began to enjoy the sport before its explosion into the mainstream these days.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Chandler has long wanted a fight with Irishman McGregor, even calling him out after he made his debut in Dana White's company.

Now, finally, it looks like we will see the two square off inside the cage at some point later this year. For McGregor, he hasn't been in action since July 2021, when he broke his leg in the first round against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor is undeniably one of the best trash talkers in the sport's history. Whether adored or despised, his fights are always highly anticipated and always capture audience attention. McGregor's ability to attract not only UFC fans but also non-UFC enthusiasts, who either root for him or against him, plays a significant role in fuelling the sport's immense growth and popularity. He stands as a key figure behind the explosion of interest in mixed martial arts.

In one of the most dangerous combat sports of our time, Chandler has established himself as a formidable competitor. With an impressive record of 23 wins, eight losses, and no draws in the UFC, he has showcased his skill, resilience, and determination inside the Octagon. He will be a tough opponent for McGregor.