Conor McGregor lit $500,000 on fire on Saturday as he bet a massive $500,000 on Renan Ferreira to beat Francis Ngannou in their PFL MMA super-fight which took place in Saudi Arabia. As Ngannou took Ferreira to the ground in the opening round, and then ruthlessly landed punch after punch until the referee intervened, McGregor quickly found out that he had bet on the wrong guy.

McGregor's bet, which he posted (but deleted) from his X account, showed that he had tipped Ferreira to win with a $500,000 slip for a chance to win $1.675 million. Though he was correct in thinking there'd be a knockout, it might have pained him to see Ngannou make quick work of Ferreira.

Related Jon Jones Reacts to Francis Ngannou's Brutal Comeback to MMA UFC star Jon Jones reacts to MMA rival Francis Ngannou's brutal comeback to the sport.

Conor McGregor Lost Insane Amount of Cash

He also said UFC has no competition

Ngannou, emotional after his win as he dedicated the victory to the memory of his late son, Kobe, reminded the MMA world that he remains a force to be reckoned with after a two-fight stint in boxing, losing to Tyson Fury by decision and Anthony Joshua by knockout.

That KO loss to a friend of McGregor's, Joshua, may have been what convinced McGregor to bet against Ngannou, seemingly unsure if his punch resistance would be the same, favoring Ferreira to win by finish.

But with a brutal annihilation of Ferreira, Ngannou showed he is back and deserving of the lineal throne. He, after all, left the UFC as the market-leading promotion's heavyweight champion. Nobody defeated him to win the championship. And now he's added the PFL heavyweight championship to his honors roll.

The event itself was a success for PFL as it ambitiously markets itself as the co-leader in the MMA space. And, though it is, in reality, second to the UFC in the US, the fact it can say it has the baddest man on the planet on its roster is a powerful marketing tool in and of itself.

That marketing tool becomes even more powerful if they can legitimately drive a conversation regarding Ngannou against UFC stalwart Jon Jones in a cross-promotional mega-event.

Regardless, for McGregor, there is UFC and then there is nobody.

"UFC has zero competition in MMA."

In another tweet seemingly removed from X, McGregor said that the "UFC has zero competition in MMA."

Perhaps, though, he was just sour that he had lost $500,000.

If there is a lesson to be learned it's this: Do not bet against Ngannou.