Conor McGregor made a cryptic post on Monday, the 9th of December that appeared to be a response to the UFC. The post was made on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, but was removed from the platform reasonably quickly.

McGregor lost a civil assault case in his native Ireland in November, and the UFC had remained silent about the issue until Saturday, when UFC boss Dana White addressed the press following the end-of-year UFC 310 pay-per-view show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A reporter asked White for a response regarding the case.

"If I had a comment, I would’ve put it out already," White said.

"He hasn’t been fighting here in … I don’t know how long. If he does fight, it’ll be sometime next year."

Conor McGregor's Professional MMA Record (as of 09.12.24) 28 Fights 22 Wins 6 Losses By Knockout 19 2 By Submission 1 4 By Decision 2 0

McGregor's posts on X seem to be a response to the stance White took towards the media.

Related Ilia Topuria Had a Foul-Mouthed Message For Cristiano Ronaldo Ilia Topuria had a foul-mouthed message for Cristiano Ronaldo, and praised Lionel Messi.

Conor McGregor Removes Posts From X

Irishman mentioned a freedom gif, as if to suggest he was moving on from the UFC