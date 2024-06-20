Highlights Conor McGregor makes first appearance since UFC 303 fight cancellation, sparking fan speculation about his injury.

Chael Sonnen alleges McGregor in rehab, McGregor's team denies claims, insists he is looking forward to a rescheduled fight date.

McGregor's teammate, Peter Queally, predicts McGregor may return to fight in September, UFC 303 main event changes to Pereira vs. Prochazka.

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has made his first public appearance since the UFC announced his UFC 303 headlining bout with Michael Chandler was off. In a series of photos posted to his official Instagram page, McGregor is seen with a freshly shaved head and in shorts and slippers. "HE BLACK FORGE INN: MOVIE NIGHT! Huge success! A good classic Irish movie made by John Connors on the reel this evening, went down a treat! “The Black Guelph” check it out," he wrote in the caption.

Many fans looked at the series of photos hoping to spot the injury that forced him out of the biggest fight card of the year, but it was difficult to see anything of value. That didn't stop the fans from speculating in the comments of the post though. "Bro pulled out so he could start drinking again," someone wrote. Another commented about the hair writing, "Bro pulled out to get hair transplant." Some fans accused him of not having an injury at all, "Either faked an injury or couldn't pass the drug test," a fan wrote. Someone else wrote, "Bro really faked an injury."

Chael Sonnen Said Conor McGregor is in Rehab

McGregor's team denied the allegations.

The speculation about McGregor's condition have ranged due, in part, to the secrecy of the injury. Chael Sonnen came out and said that McGregor was in rehab and not injured at all. “Conor McGregor is not injured,” Sonnen said on his show Good Guy/Bad Guy. “One side is in rehab for substance abuse, including alcohol … the big guy came out and said it; he wasn’t supposed to talk about that.”

McGregor's team denied these allegations, telling the New York Post, “Mr McGregor is with his family — and any other reports are incorrect. He is looking forward to a rescheduled date for his next fight." Later Sonnen backtracked on his initial comments saying, “I do not know that Conor [McGregor] is in rehab, for one. For two, I wouldn’t begrudge or tease Conor in the least if he was in rehab, I would be very proud of Conor, and I would imagine for somebody in his spot, to go into rehab is something you want to keep quiet. To do that in Ireland, I would imagine that he would’ve needed to humble himself greatly."

Conor McGregor's Teammate Thinks He'll Fight in September

Peter Queally provided some insight into McGregor's return.

Peter Queally spoke to talkSPORT about the McGregor situation and seemed to think his turnaround might be quick. "It seems like they will endeavor to make that fight in September. That's what I'm hearing. That's what you can look forward to if they can make it happen." UFC 303 moves forward with UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka in the main event on the 29th of July.