After MMA fighter Ryan Curtis suffered 'life-altering' injuries in a recent training session, the world of combat sports has rallied around to support him, with Conor McGregor making a huge £25,000 donation to a GoFundMe page set up by Curtis' teammate Leah McCourt.

On the 11th of January, as per a social media post from McCourt, it was revealed Curtis had been involved in an incident in training, which left him with a broken back, a broken neck, and a dislocated spine, with additional trauma to the athlete's spine. He has since undergone emergency surgery, but the damage sustained is described as "the most severe" that a spinal cord can endure.

It is said Curtis currently has no movement in his legs or his left arm, and faces "at least five months" in hospital, followed by further specialist treatment. However, it is expected that Curtis will never compete or train in MMA ever again.

Ryan Curtis receiving support from all over

To support her fellow fighter in the rehabilitation process, McCourt has set up a GoFundMe page, with the aim of raising £150,000 for Curtis and his family. At the time of writing, the fundraising efforts had accrued £101,571 from over 2,000 donations, including a hefty contribution from Conor McGregor.

McGregor took to social media to share a message of support for his compatriot, writing: "Very sad news on Curta. The game isn't worth the risk. Truth we don’t want to speak on. Thank God for your little family, Curta, keep them tight and God bless brother, get better will you!"

The donation of £25,000 made by McGregor is far and away the largest offering to the fundraiser so far, accounting for roughly one quarter of the total raised to date. However, McGregor is not the only MMA star to get involved in the support effort.

Former Bellator competitor Dillon Danis donated £1,000 to the cause, Irish boxer Michael Conlan also contributed £1,000, while celebrated MMA coach Paul Rimmer pledged £500. It is early days for the fundraiser, but with the original goal of £100,000 already surpassed, there is no telling how far McCourt's efforts will go.

Statement about Ryan Curtis

On Curtis' situation, McCourt said: "Understandably he is distressed at present, we have limited access to see him. He is in the ICU and hopefully being moved to the spinal ward when conditions improve. He is still showing his positive outlook, his determination, and mindset to overcome yet another challenge that life has presented.

"Ryan will never be able to do what he loves, and fight or train in MMA again. A sport he has dedicated his life to from the age of 11. Ryan will be out of work for the foreseeable future, and we are trying to take any additional load or stress off Ryan’s family and daughter by creating a page to raise some funds to help towards rehabilitation, vital treatment, recovery, and supporting his family."

We wish Ryan Curtis and his family all the best and hope he can make a full recovery as soon as possible. The fact Curtis, who holds a 6-4 record in his MMA career, will never fight again is a real loss for the sporting world, but his health and well being are, of course, the most important thing right now.