Will Conor McGregor go back to his old tricks against Michael Chandler?

Conor McGregor has 'learned his lesson' after being made to pay for trash-talking Dustin Poirier's family.

That's the view of the UFC's official Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer, who believes the 'Notorious' won't make the same mistake again against Michael Chandler.

Throughout the build-up to their UFC 264 showdown, McGregor made some rather unpleasant comments about Poirier's wife.

However, it backfired horribly when he broke his leg during their trilogy fight.

He is expected to face Chandler in a coaches battle following the conclusion of the upcoming season of 'The Ultimate Fighter' later this year.

Will Conor McGregor use his mind games on Michael Chandler?

But UFC announcer Buffer believes McGregor knows he went a step too far with his recent trash talk.

"He’s gonna pull chains and press buttons all night long,” he said on his podcast. “I think he’s gonna try.

"I think he might get – I don’t see Chandler getting rattled, although if he doesn’t rattle him it’ll rattle Conor a little bit. At this level of Conor’s career – this is my opinion – at this level of Conor’s career, his persona, his ability to rattle people, his ability to get underneath the skin of people that way Conor loves to get under. I think he’s learned his lesson from the past Poirier instance in the last fight, of not stepping over and shaming a family or saying things you should not say.

“So he’s gonna go into a different form, like a more intelligent, thought out, ‘How do I rattle Michael Chandler?’

"The question is, when Michael Chandler doesn’t get rattled is Conor gonna step back to another direction? Or is it gonna really bug him? We’re gonna see. Conor’s a very cool cat on his own, but he can be very emotional. So we’ll see what happens.”

How has Chandler prepared for McGregor's mental warfare?

Chandler, meanwhile, says he has prepared himself all scenarios.

“I think in this particular scenario, it’s always good until it isn’t,” he said during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. “Right now it’s good.

"Conor’s been respectful of me, I’ve been respectful of him. I think we have a lot of mutual respect for our strength of schedules, our resumes, our standings in the sport. But you get stuck with somebody on camera 24/7 for six weeks, eight weeks…things happen that are out of your control and sometimes out of character.

"I don’t know if we’re gonna see the brash, loudmouth, Conor, or the respectful Conor, or one on Monday and a different one on Tuesday or a mixture. But the beautiful thing is, we get to navigate and negotiate it in real-time…and it’s going to lead to the biggest card of the year.”

