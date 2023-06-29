Even though Conor McGregor is not competing right now, he is still taking defeats, this time as a coach in the current Ultimate Fighter season.

His latest defeat came this week, which put him 5-0 down to rival coach Michael Chandler, but footage has already been leaked for next week's episode, and it shows that the Irishman falls 6-0 down with yet another loss.

In an attempt to arrest his team's downward slide of four consecutive defeats, McGregor looked to get his first win of the season as his bantamweight prospect Carlos Vera took on Team Chandler’s Brad Katrona in the latest instalment of TUF.

However, he suffered a fifth straight defeat as a coach with Kotana, who is ironically his own teammate, defeating Vera via unanimous decision.

Chandler thought that his fighter was the better of the two in both rounds, however, McGregor disagreed with the decision of the judges, and he demanded that they should have a sudden death round.

“Give him three rounds lads, we want three rounders here judges yeah? None of this two round s****”.

This is what McGregor said this week, and from the leaked footage, it looks as though it continued into the next episode, which will be aired next week.

Next week's episode gets leaked

Next week’s footage has been leaked by The CourtsideNews, who tweeted that McGregor and his team suffered yet another defeat at the hands of Chandler and his team.

The footage shows McGregor squaring up to Chandler as the pair exchanged a few words before the Irishman pushed his rival away.

Chandler revelled in the actions of McGregor and did not let him being pushed by McGregor affect him as he looked in a joyful mood.

The two coaches then were split apart in case the fight between the two got nasty.

Everyone has seen the snippet of the two going face-to-face, but now, thanks to the leaked footage, we can see it in full.

Next week will be a DO NOT MISS episode.