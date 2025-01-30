Former two-weight UFC champion and Irish MMA star, Conor McGregor, once revealed his toughest opponent in the Octagon was former rival, Nate Diaz.

He gave the revelation during a Q&A on X (Twitter at the time) three years ago, when he was asked by a user: "Toughest opponent you've ever faced?"

The Irishman was very brief in his response, writing: "Nate."

Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz's Rivalry

The two have won one fight apiece in the UFC

The pair have faced off twice against one another, with the first contest between the two taking place in March 2016 at UFC 196 after McGregor's original opponent, Rafael dos Anjos, pulled out of the contest due to breaking his foot. On what was his welterweight debut, McGregor was defeated by Diaz via submission in the second round, handing him his first UFC defeat.

McGregor was able to gain revenge on the American just five months later at UFC 202, winning via majority decision in front of a packed crowd at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This was the first and only time McGregor had to go the full five rounds with an opponent in his MMA career.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 30/01/25) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

The second fight generated plenty of interest from MMA fans, as it was the most purchased UFC pay-per-view event at the time with a buy rate of 1.65 million. The rivalry between the two caught the attention of many due to the animosity between them outside the Octagon, with the lead-up to the two fights being dominated with plenty of trash talking from both sides. This made it one of the more memorable rivalries for MMA fans in recent times.