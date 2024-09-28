There's been a lot of talk in recent months as to who the greatest fighter in mixed martial arts history is. UFC CEO Dana White has seemingly made it his personal mission to promote the argument that the accolade belongs to heavyweight Jon Jones. However, that has proved a divisive opinion.

Jones certainly isn't considered to be the MMA GOAT by Irish superstar Conor McGregor. In fact, 'The Notorious' didn't even place the American in his top five fighters ever when asked to name them during a recent live stream. Equally, there was no spot for McGregor's long-time rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

There were also no current UFC champions in McGregor's line-up as he favoured those from the pioneer era of the sport over modern-day warriors. A keen student of his craft, Conor demonstrated his huge appreciation for those that have gone before him with his picks.

Conor McGregor Picks Four UFC Hall of Famers Among his Five Greatest MMA Fighters Ever

Irish superstar paid homage to the past with his picks

McGregor resisted the temptation to name himself in his top five, despite his considerable achievements which include becoming the UFC's first-ever double champion in November 2016. In fairness, the 36-year-old’s recent career output has left something to be desired as he has just one win to his name since defeating Eddie Alvarez for the 155-pound title and hasn’t fought since a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Among his selections, he made sure to honour a fellow European MMA legend.

"Rickson Gracie, Royce Gracie, Ken Shamrock, Chuck Liddell... how many is that,' McGregor said. "Three? Four? The OGs... Bas Rutten. Bas Rutten, yeah. Europe's own. Europe's first is Bas Rutten. What a man Bas Rutten is. Serious shape he's in now. Bas, I'm right behind you, bro. I see you, Bas. I see you, Bas. I'm right behind you."

Shamrock and Royce Gracie both fought in the first-ever UFC event in November 1993, with Gracie submitting the American in the semi-finals. Rickson Gracie never lost an MMA or jiu-jitsu bout in his 20 years of competing, while Chuck Liddell is widely regarded as one of the UFC's first superstars in modern history. McGregor's respect for 'The Iceman' saw him dive in for a photo with the iconic light heavyweight at UFC 93 in Dublin in January 2009 - just months after McGregor had made his own MMA debut.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Every fighter named by McGregor had retired by the time he made his UFC debut in 2013.

As for Dutch veteran Rutten, he became the UFC Heavyweight Champion in May 1999, winning the title while on a 20-fight unbeaten streak across various organisations. Unfortunately, injury would deny him the chance to defend the gold. He would only fight once more before calling time on his career.

Conor McGregor's 5 greatest MMA fighters ever Fighter Notable accomplishments Rickson Gracie Undefeated in a career lasting 20 years Royce Gracie Three-time UFC tournament winner. UFC Hall of Fame inductee (2003) Ken Shamrock One-time UFC Superfight Champion. UFC Hall of Fame inductee (2003) Chuck Liddell One-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion (Four defences). UFC Hall of Fame inductee (2009) Bas Rutten Former UFC Heavyweight Champion. UFC Hall of Fame inductee (2015)

Early this year, UFC boss Dana White named his own list of GOATs as he revealed his Mount Rushmore of fighters. Curiously, he and McGregor don't share a single pick as White selected Jon Jones, Ronda Rousey, Georges St-Pierre and Conor himself in his pool of top fighters.

Among those to miss out on selection by both McGregor and White are Anderson Silva, Jose Aldo, Amanda Nunes and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Particularly in McGregor's case, it's no surprise that 'The Eagle' wasn't mentioned. The pair have had a keen rivalry ever since they clashed at UFC 229 in 2018 - and there has been no love lost ever since.