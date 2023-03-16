Conor McGregor claims Michael Chandler wasn't the UFC's first choice of coach for The Ultimate Fighter.

The Notorious, who has not fought for almost two years, has now lifted the lid on his original comeback plans.

McGregor, 34, was strongly linked with a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz last year.

The American pulled off a stunning victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in Las Vegas back in September.

However, Diaz decided to pursue free agency instead, forcing McGregor to look elsewhere for an opponent.

And after Chandler expressed his interest in fighting McGregor, UFC president Dana White saw an opportunity.

McGregor admits he was fully expecting to face Diaz again after their epic pair of bouts.

And the star confessed he was a little surprised after finding out the news for the first time himself.

“Coach The Ultimate Fighter and fight Chandler? No. The Ultimate Fighter kind of presented itself, it was originally supposed to be against Nate,” McGregor said during an appearance on The MMA Hour.

“It was me vs. Nate, I had agreed. I didn’t mind who it was against, nor do I mind who I compete against. That is widely known, I had agreed to it, it was Nate.

"It was like a day or two before and now it’s Chandler, so I’m not sure what went down on that end. But, it is me vs. Chandler and that’s it, I have no problem with it, I’m happy with it and it’s going to be a good bout for sure.”

Diaz is understood to be currently exploring his options that includes a potential switch to boxing having been called out by the likes of Adrien Broner, KSI and Jake Paul.

Understandably that has cast rather a lot of doubt on the possibility of a third fight with the Irishman.

But McGregor insists it will still happen regardless, with Diaz also apparently keen to settle the score once and for all inside the cage.

McGregor declared: “No, I’ll get that again.

“We will get that trilogy, that trilogy will happen at some stage for sure… we must fight.

"We are one apiece, it was a great rivalry and it was a great fight, so we have to square that away for sure.”