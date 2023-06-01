Highlights Conor McGregor's business activities outside the UFC earn him substantial income, with success in multiple areas.

McGregor hasn't fought in almost three years, but isn't likely to be hurting for money any time soon.

UFC president Dana White has admitted the fighter's huge wealth has been a stumbling block to getting him back in the Octagon.

Conor McGregor is a man that never fails to make the news. He is a box-office star, who is always a talking point for one reason or another. The 35-year-old UFC superstar may have been out of the Octagon for close to three years, but that hasn't prevented the brash Irishman from boosting his bank balance to levels never seen before in MMA.

McGregor has found plenty of lucrative ways to keep himself busy since his defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. 'The Notorious' lost the contest via doctor stoppage at the end of the first round, having suffered a broken tibia which left him unable to continue. For most fighters, the extended absence from competition caused by such an injury would be a financial catastrophe. However, McGregor's vast wealth comes from far more than his appearances in the UFC.

Conor McGregor's Business Interests Outside the UFC

Star rakes in huge sums away from the Octagon

The former two division world champion is involved in a number of businesses away from fighting. He co-owns luxury clothing brand August McGregor, which he founded alongside celebrated designer David August in 2017. He's made plenty more investments since that time, too. In September of the following year, McGregor began what would become the most lucrative venture of his career to date when he launched his own brand of alcohol, Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey in the United States and Ireland. The spirit - named after the Crumlin neighbourhood in Dublin 12 where the star grew up - was an instant hit.

Less than three years after establishing the brand, McGregor had sold his majority stake in the business to Proximo Spirits for an estimated $600m, per ESPN. While the UFC's biggest ever star wouldn't have received the entire sale price into his bank account, he still walked away with a tidy sum for his involvement. Even an ugly legal battle with former teammate Artem Lobov over a payment that McGregor had promised him for his help in launching the brand will have barely made a dent in the Irishman's profit on the venture.

However, McGregor would have less success with his next alcohol-based business. With his entrepreneurial spirit still in full flow, the star purchased a Dublin pub in 2020. The Black Forge Inn would become a shrine to McGregor's career as its walls were decked out in fight memorabilia, while UFC bouts played on giant screens around the venue. According to a report from the Daily Mail, though, things have not been going well financially.

Per the article - published in November 2023 - McGregor was believed to have lost £1.7m since taking over the venue, which posted a £374,000 loss in its most recent accounts. While it may look to be all doom and gloom for the Black Forge Inn, though, the pub is continuing to trade meaning that there is every chance that its owner will one day see a return on his investment. When you've raked in the sort of cash that McGregor has from fighting, £1.7m will probably not break the bank either.

In addition to income from his businesses, McGregor has also boosted his considerable bank balance with a series of lucrative endorsements. The charismatic superstar has enjoyed lucrative relationships with the likes of Beats By Dre, Reebok, Monster Energy and Burger King and similar opportunities should only continue to present themselves should he return to competition.

Conor McGregor's Staggering Career Earnings From Fighting

'The Notorious' banked record-breaking sums

Conor McGregor's Biggest Career Fight Purses Opponent Event Purse (USD) Floyd Mayweather Mayweather Vs McGregor (2017) $130m Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC 229 (2018) $50m Dustin Poirier (3rd Fight) UFC 264 (2021) $33m Donald Cerrone UFC 246 (2020) $30m Dustin Poirier (2nd Fight) UFC 257 (2021) $22m Eddie Alvarez UFC 205 (2016) $6.8m Nate Diaz (1st Fight) UFC 202 (2016) $5.6m Nate Diaz (1st Fight UFC 196 (2015) $5.5m Jose Aldo UFC 194 (2015) $4.5m Purses taken via Forbes, The Independent and Fox Sports

As the highest-grossing headliner in UFC history, McGregor has certainly been well compensated for his work inside the Octagon. However, it was his crossover boxing showdown with Floyd Mayweather Jr in August 2017 that netted the Irish hero his biggest sporting payday to date. The bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas drew a massive 4.3 million pay-per-view buys and ultimately saw McGregor walk away with $130m in total, per The New York Post.

Conor McGregor's net worth in 2024

UFC legend's wealth continues to grow

In an interview with the UFC's Megan Olivi in May 2023, McGregor suggested that he had made in excess of $650m (£525m) in his career. However, given his love of the high life and that fighters - by their nature - can be prone to exaggeration, Parade's estimate that McGregor has a current net worth of around $200m seems more reasonable.

"I'm closing in on a billion now, I think I'm at about $650million all in I've made," the fighter told Olivi. I think they (Forbes) estimate that, I'd have to probably do my own little check of that. But I fancy my chances, I fancy my chances of getting up that list!"

That number is only set to grow following the release of his feature film debut, where he starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of Road House. As with most things that involve 'The Notorious' his presence didn't come cheap and he recently took the opportunity to boast about his earnings from the project in an interview with Good Morning Britain, per The Daily Mail.

"I’ve never done a movie before so I am akin to a white belt, a beginner. It kind of took me back because I was like, what if I’m no good here but you know, fake it until you make it sometimes. That’s the fact, the highest paid first time actor of all time so it’s a nice feather in the cap. There’s not an action star in Hollywood that could take me on and that’s a fact, so let’s see how it goes!"

That final part of the interview echoes a now-deleted tweet in which he claimed to have bested Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for the highest-paid debut movie role of all time. The WWE board member found his way into the Guinness Book of World Records back in 2001 when he earned $5.5m for his role as The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns - a mark McGregor claimed to have eclipsed when posting on social media.

"What did you think of my acting debut movie trailer? Hell of a ride! I am now officially the highest-paid first-time actor of all time, on record, pipping Dwayne Johnson for the top spot. Incredible!"

If McGregor's claim can be verified, he would become the proud owner of a unique trio of records as the highest-paid UFC fighter in history, the highest-paid boxer on debut and the highest-paid actor for an on-screen debut. It's an impressive claim to fame for the Irishman - who has no financial need to return to competition if he does not feel the urge to do so.

Dana White on Why McGregor Does Not Need The UFC

"He's rich," says UFC boss

However, McGregor's considerable wealth has created an issue for UFC president Dana White. The 54-year-old boss is frequently quizzed about when and where the sport's biggest star will return to the Octagon, but cannot give any concrete answers to the media. As White explained following last month's UFC 298 event:

"The first problem is he broke his shinbone. The other problem is he’s rich, money complicates a lot of things. If you had his money, would you be asking me this question?”

The 35-year-old may not be fighting exclusively for the money, but insists that he does intend to compete again this year - and has even named a wishlist of opponents for his UFC return. Speaking as part of the promotional campaign for Road House, McGregor revealed that he wants to have a fourth fight with Poirier, as well as to complete his trilogy with Nate Diaz. A clash with American Michael Chandler is also on McGregor's radar.

All three fights will no doubt generate big interest and prove successful at the box office. With a successful comeback to the sport, McGregor can build his considerable wealth even more.