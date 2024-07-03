Highlights Conor McGregor hints at a new UFC return date after recovering from a broken pinky toe.

Conor McGregor has hinted he has a new date in mind for his return to the UFC. The former two-weight UFC champion was supposed to headline the UFC 303 event June 29 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, he broke his pinky toe the month prior and withdraw from his fight against Michael Chandler. Considering his recent social media activity, he may have recovered from the injury.

Though he wasn't a part of the box office show, McGregor watched from afar and even drew comparisons to headline attraction, and UFC light heavyweight champion, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian striker advanced his ongoing legacy with an electric second-round knockout, before telling GIVEMESPORT and other reporters backstage than he welcomes any and all challenges.

It appears McGregor wants to get back into the Octagon and will announce a new date soon. However, it's unclear when that date will be, and against whom he will be competing against.

Conor McGregor's Comeback

The Irishman has not fought since he suffered a broken leg in 2021

Pereira gave a statement Saturday about McGregor, and the possible differences between a broken toe injury that he fought through and the MMA icon, who withdrew from his fight with Chandler. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, Pereira said: "They are different situations," and seemingly refused to bury McGregor like other industry figures had in the media.

"Real recognise real," he said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, in a post that appears to have since been removed, or deleted, from the platform.

"Excited to secure my new date," he added, indicating he has knowledge of the day and month in which he'll finally return to the UFC.

It's Not Guaranteed He'll Fight Chandler at This Point

Chandler recently himself said he'd know more in a week

Chandler, like McGregor, watched UFC 303. However, rather than absorb the show from home, he attended the event live and even spoke to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters about his pursuit of the most lucrative fight in the sport.

"I think we'll know a lot in the next week or two [about how this is] going to play out," he said Saturday.

Per Chandler, he'll have enough information within a week from last weekend to know whether to continue pursuing the McGregor fight, or move to an alternative opponent.

"I haven't really thought about [when to pull the plug], but I know that some information is going to be coming my way very soon, and we'll figure it out."

Should he move on from McGregor, Dustin Poirier appeared keen to engage Chandler in a rematch. Islam Makhachev, though, seemingly ruled out Chandler as a viable opponent.