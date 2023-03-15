Conor McGregor has been offered a surprise crack at his former UFC lightweight title.

That is despite the fact he hasn't won a fight in that weight class for over six years.

Ahead of his return to the Octagon later this year, McGregor revealed he has ambitions of becoming the UFC's first simultaneous three-weight world champion.

But he may get the chance to regain the 155lb crown instead, which is currently in the possession of his arch rival Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege, Islam Makhachev.

However, that is only on the condition that Dana White agrees to it as well, of course.

Makhachev told BT Sport: “He does not deserve [a title shot] if he beats Chandler or some of the guys.

“But, if UFC want, why not? Make some good money. Let’s go.

“I’m just waiting for call. When UFC call me and when they put someone in front of me, I will be ready. I hope Beneil wins because I already beat Oliveira and I need some new challenge, you know?”

Makhachev's offering of a title shot to McGregor is somewhat surprising given how he feels about his choice of opponent for his comeback fight.

He added: “Conor chose Chandler.

"Chandler lost on purpose because if he beat a couple of guys it was never going to happen, versus McGregor.

“Of course [he lost on purpose]. He fights like crazy, like he comes from the streets. That’s why they make the fight.”

McGregor, who is expected to face Chandler later this year, is hoping to return to winning ways following back-to-back defeats to Dustin Poirier.

Notorious recently revealed that he fancies his chances stylistically against former Bellator lightweight champion Chandler.

He previously said: "I think he’s a good fighter.

"Coaching against him, I’m interested to see his coaching style. He’s more of an athlete type of a guy than a technical martial artist. I know he’s got some skills in the wrestling department, and he’s got some skills overall.

"But as far as the small, finer details, I’m interested to see. I’m happy where I’m at. It will be an interesting one to go against him on the show before I go against him in the fight.

“I think I’m just going to slice through him.

“I think I’m a little too slicy for him than anyone else he’s fought. A little too snappy and whippy. I think I’ll slice through him.”