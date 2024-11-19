Conor McGregor made a joke on X, formerly Twitter, about Michael Chandler's loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 309 before quickly removing the post from the platform.

Chandler fought Oliveira on Saturday, the 16th of November in the co-main event of the box office show inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was American MMA fighter Chandler's first fight in two years as he'd spent that time pursuing a "red panty night" with McGregor, who he was booked to compete against on June 29, only to find out the Irishman had withdrawn from the showdown a month early because of a broken pinky toe. The fight, as of yet, has never been rearranged.

Wanting to get back into fight action, Chandler took on Oliveira. However, the way in which the fight played out suggested there was a significant level of talent between himself and the Brazilian grappler, who had produced a masterclass to outpoint his opponent.

Conor McGregor Reacts to Michael Chandler's Loss

McGregor made a joke which he since removed from X, formerly Twitter

Close

Following Chandler's loss, which sees his UFC record now stand at two wins against four losses in six fights since 2021, McGregor said this on X: "Cut Michael Chandler!" He clarified that he was "just kidding," thoughg.

"Good fight. Mad little fellow is Michael. I like em’!"

Chandler remains someone McGregor may well have in his crosshairs. This is because, as Oliveira likely moves on to a rematch against the UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, there are few fights in the upper echelons of the 155-pound division for Chandler. He'd either need to look further down the UFC's rankings for a bounce-back opponent, or do precisely what he did on the mic as he cut an incredible WWE-style promo following his loss.

"Madison Square Garden, are you not entertained?" Chandler said.

"I had a bunch of callouts, I was supposed to show up tonight, do my job and win the fight. Forget calling out Islam, Charles is doing that next."

He said, with Makhachev and Oliveira possibly fighting, he could pursue the BMF belt and fight "maybe Max Holoway for the BMF."

Then, he name-dropped McGregor.

"Or, Conor McGregor, if you can ever get your house back in order while us real professionals have been keeping the Octagon warm. "We are wondering where you have been Conor. Come back and beat me, if you can?"

UFC boss Dana White recently suggested McGregor would return at some point later in 2025. It is unclear if a fight with Chandler, though, will ever take place.