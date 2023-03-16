Conor McGregor is gearing up for a return to the Octagon after what will be around two years absent from competing after breaking his leg in defeat to Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

His return will come at the conclusion of the current season of The Ultimate Fighter series where he is coaching his own team, taking on Michael Chandler, who is coaching a team himself. When the conclusion concludes, with one of the men having coaching bragging rights, the Octagon will settle their competition once and for all.

As of now, there is no date or location confirmed for the fight, all we know is it is 100% happening after the current series of The Ultimate Fighter. It could take some time after the season as training camps will be put on by both fighters as well as deciding on the logistics of the clash.

Conor McGregor isn’t done with the UFC

Given his long absence, many thought McGregor would look elsewhere after his hiatus from the Octagon. He has been back fully fit and training for what seems a while now, but he hadn’t appeared close to naming a fight. That has now changed with Chandler official.

He admitted in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani that he had everything possible in life, so the money wasn’t a driving factor, it’s the competition that keeps him going, which is understandable with any elite sports person.

Three of his last four fights have ended in defeat as well, which added fuel to the fire that he would call it a day in the cage and look to other ventures to maximise his earnings, although he has quickly dispelled that.

View: Conor McGregor plans for at least 100 more fights

There’s no denying that McGregor is one of, if not the biggest name in the history of the UFC, so his latest plans will have fans and Dana White’s bank account incredibly excited.

He wants to compete in over 100 more fights, claiming: “What do I hope for in this world? I hope for 100 fights. I hope for 100 more fights. I’m working for consistency. I’ve been having this on, off, on, off nonsense for too long. Via fight politics, via injuries, via just life… I’m excited and hopeful that I can get a nice consecutive run of bouts.

“I’ve got a lot of exciting fights. I’ve got some rivalries. You’ve got guys on the climb, you’ve got guys in other divisions that are supposed to be the best. There’s loads of bouts I could have, and I’m excited for every single one of them.”