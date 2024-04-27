Highlights UFC star Conor McGregor has been filmed pulling pints for fans in his 'final drinking session' before his return to the cage.

The former two-division champion is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on the 29th of June.

McGregor, 35, has not fought since losing to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021.

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor has been filmed pulling pints for fans in 'final drinking session' before his sensational return to the UFC Octagon.

The Irishman is scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on the 29th of June. The fight was finally confirmed after months of speculation, during the UFC 300 post-fight press conference.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the news, stating that the bout will take place at 170 pounds and be a five-round contest. McGregor had previously indicated a desire to return to action over three rounds, but that apparently won't be the case.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor McGregor's last win in the UFC came back in 2020 against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

McGregor, 35, has not fought since suffering a brutal leg injury in the trilogy showdown defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021, while Chandler has also not stepped foot inside the cage since losing to the same opponent back in 2022.

With just two months until his scheduled bout with Chandler, the UFC star has been filmed enjoying himself in his home country of Ireland.

Related 6 UFC Fighters That Would Benefit From A 165lb Division Daniel Cormier wants the UFC to introduce a 165lb division, with Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler being for the title.

Conor McGregor Filmed Pulling Pints for Fans

We're just two months away from UFC 303

Footage filmed by Bloody Elbow shows the MMA legend at an 'all-night launch party' at an Irish bar on his 'final night before quitting the booze' and starting training camp.

Several fans descended on Nanny's in Duleek, Ireland, to catch a glimpse of the former two-division champion. He was seen signing autographs and even posed for a few selfies.

The 35-year-old showed up to the event with fiancee Dee Devlin and a few friends in a green Lamborghini. He then joined the staff in pouring pints of his Forged Irish Stout for customers - and even had a few light sips himself.

The report adds that the Irishman had come from an 'intense day of training,' where he had sparred with 'high-level training partners.'

Recent footage has shown McGregor ramping up training ahead of his comeback fight. He was seen destroying a heavy bag with his pinpoint kicks, mainly using his left leg that was broken after his last fight in the Octagon.

Related UFC Schedule 2024 All major UFC fights, dates, results and how to stream.

Conor McGregor Wants to Defeat Chandler With a Kick to the Head

The Irishman has not won a fight since 2020

Deeming this leg to now be "unbreakable", McGregor wants to use the titanium in his shin to kick Chandler in the head. 'The Notorious' confirmed his plan when speaking to James Corden on his podcast 'This Life of Mine', via The Mirror.

"I am ‘Terminator’ now," declared McGregor. "I have a titanium rod that goes into the knee and down to the bone, right down to my ankle. It’s unbreakable, so I have free reign to kick now, so I’m ready to go and I’m excited. I wish for and I will work for landing this kick with this steel bar in my leg against an opponent and getting them out of there," he vowed.

"I want to see a picture of myself in the octagon with my leg broken, and then I want to see a picture of myself in the octagon with my leg wrapped around my opponent’s neck or head and putting him out and side by side."