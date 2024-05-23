Highlights Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon on June 29 at UFC 303 for a fight against Michael Chandler.

Ahead of the show, McGregor pitched for a new belt to be added to the UFC's locker.

He also has interest in fighting for the UFC welterweight championship, and even the BMF title.

Conor McGregor will make his highly anticipated return to the Octagon on June 29 at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. Ahead of his return, 'The Notorious' pitched for a new belt to be added to the UFC amid the success of the BMF title.

Conor McGregor Wants a 'Money Belt' Added to the UFC

The Irishman believes the UFC need to add a title which honors him, specifically

During a live stream appearance on Monday for his new business partner, Duelbits, Conor McGregor spoke on many things UFC related, including titles, upcoming fights, and his fellow UFC fighters. The Irishman spoke openly about what he wants to achieve during his upcoming UFC run, and despite his natural fighting weight being 155-pounds at lightweight, it seems McGregor is not all that interested in going back down to lightweight due to the weight cut. However, he is interested in the welterweight title, which is currently held by Leon Edwards, and the BMF title which is currently held by Max Holloway, a man whom McGregor has a win over already.

“How excited would I be to cut that weight again after winning it already? I’d be excited about the ‘Bad Motherf*****’ title, and I’d be excited about the welterweight title.”

After briefly speaking about which titles he has an interest in following his return fight at UFC 303, 'The Notorious' went on to say that he believes there should be a UFC belt added which honors him, specifically, and that belt should be "a McGregor belt or some sort of money belt."

“There should be a McGregor belt or some sort of money belt, I don’t know. The UFC needs to come up with one for me because all of these things were created off the back of me. The BMF title, the double weight, you know, it’s time there should be a McGregor belt of some sort, it’s well time

With McGregor having as much power as he does in the UFC, although the belt idea seems a bit far-fetched, it probably is a very realistic possibility that he has a belt added to the promotion which honours him at some point, however, titling the new belt the 'Money Belt' would be fitting due to the record that UFC 303 has set despite the event being over a month away.

UFC 303 Sets UFC Gate Record

UFC 303 already has the largest gate in company history

Despite the event being over a month away, UFC 303 has already broken the UFC's all-time gate record. At the UFC St Louis post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the event has already generated over $20 million in ticket sales.

"Yeah, it's already way over 20 million."

The UFC 303 event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.