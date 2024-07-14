Highlights Conor McGregor could win a footage from football bets on his 36th birthday.

Conor McGregor is set for a big day on Sunday - and not just because it is his 36th birthday. The UFC superstar has a number of sizable bets on international football matches that could win him a fortune.

While he won't be collecting on his wager that Cristiano Ronaldo would be the top scorer at Euro 2024, the Irishman still stands to pocket a seven-figure sum from the tournament if Spain defeat England in the final. McGregor also tweeted to confirm on Saturday evening that he has placed a €100,000 (£85,979) bet on the correct score in the match.

Full of confidence that the Three Lions won't be winning their first major tournament since the World Cup in 1966, McGregor wrote: "Hey guys, Spain are winning 3-1 tomorrow."

The Staggering Sum Conor McGregor is Set to Pocket if Spain Beat England in the Euro 2024 Final

The UFC legend had already backed La Roja to win the tournament

McGregor initially told his followers that he would be in line for a return of €2m (£1.71m) on the punt, before correcting himself.

"The odds on that score coming in "3-1 Spain" isn't 19/1. It is actually 25-1!!! This means the return on my €100k will be €2.6m! Lovely jubbly €3.7m all in tomorrow for my birthday! THE RICH GET RICHER, BE EXCITED!"

On top of his ambitious correct score wager, McGregor will also bank €1.1m (£945,758) if Spain lift the trophy after previously backing them for glory.

He could be on the right track with this prediction, too. Spain are undefeated in six matches in the competition, while playing some scintillating football. La Roja's blend of experienced campaigners like Rodri and Dani Carvajal, alongside wonderkids Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, means they go into Sunday's match at The Olympiastadion in Berlin as favourites.

McGregor Could Also Win Big On The Copa America Final

If McGregor manages to land the spoils with his Spain prediction, he could have even more to celebrate just hours later as he has also backed Argentina to raise the Copa America trophy.

The holders face a stern test against a Colombian side unbeaten in 25 games. Nevertheless, McGregor believes Messi and La Albiceleste will win a second successive title.

The former two-weight world champion will pocket around £790,000 if Lionel Scaloni's team win the final. These results could end McGregor's week on a significant high. Just last week, the 'Notorious' bagged £1.25 million as he successfully backed Nate Diaz over Jorge Masvidal. If both results go his way, McGregor will see his birthday off in style.