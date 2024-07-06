Highlights Conor McGregor predicts Nate Diaz will win boxing rematch against Jorge Masvidal, betting $500K.

McGregor believes Diaz's range, form, and experience give him the edge in a boxing ring.

The two fighters previously faced off in the UFC, with Diaz submitting McGregor in 2016 and Masvidal winning a doctor stoppage in 2019.

Former UFC foes Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are facing off in the boxing ring in a highly-anticipated rematch of their 2019 MMA fight. Everyone has been making their predictions for weeks but someone with a unique experience with at least one half of the fight has spoken up to give his thoughts.

Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor has weighed in about how he thinks the fight will go and he's put his money where his mouth is by placing a bet to back up his prediction.

Conor McGregor Placed a $500K Bet on Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor thinks Nate Diaz will beat Jorge Masvidal.

"I’ve decided to put $500,000 on Diaz to win tonight’s boxing match," McGregor tweeted on Saturday afternoon. "Range, form, experience, solely hands being used, I can’t see Masvidal causing any problems to Nate in a boxing ring whatsoever. They are both little play around dipsh*** in a fight, play around bollox, but I feel Nate does him in EASY here for real. $500k gets me back $1,625,000 all in." The tweet did appear to be sponsored as he tagged a betting site in the tweet, but his thoughts are still his thoughts and could sway how people look at the fight going forward.

McGregor has fought Diaz twice in his career, and their trilogy is one that many fans still want to see today. Diaz was the first person to hand McGregor a loss in the UFC when he stepped up on short notice to replace an injured Rafael dos Anjos at 170 pounds. Diaz submitted McGregor with a rear-naked choke in the second round. They fought again less than six months later when they put on one of the greatest fights in UFC history. They went the full five rounds and McGregor won on the scorecards via a majority decision.

What Happened the First Time Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz Fought?

The first BMF title fight ended in a doctor stoppage.

Nov 2, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Jorge Masvidal (red gloves) fights Nate Diaz (blue gloves) during UFC 244 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Sarah Stier-USA TODAY Sports

Masvidal and Diaz fought in November 2019 for the inaugural BMF title fight, which they helped to create. The was going well before a cut stopped the action between rounds three and four. The doctor deemed the cut too severe for Diaz to keep fighting and Masvidal was declared the winner. It was a disappointment for fans considering how much Diaz had insisted he could keep fighting. The pair have been going back and forth online and in person since the fight was rumored and Diaz's team even got into a brawl with Masvidal after a press conference last month. They fight on Saturday, July 6 in Anaheim, CA.