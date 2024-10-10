Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has been itching to get back into action as it’s been over three years since the world's most famous fighter last entered the cage. The Irishman has played a major part in the sport’s popularity and growth over the last decade. He’s a master at marketing and is a natural at being in the headlines.

During a recent interview, McGregor talked about current events as he is always locked into all types of combat sports, especially becoming a part owner of BKFC earlier this year. We last heard from McGregor at the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois event, and now, MMA personality, The Schmo, caught up with McGregor in Las Vegas and found out which three fighters ‘Notorious’ is looking to tango with next.

3 Michael Chandler

MMA record: 23-8 (11 KOs, 7 SUBs), UFC wins: 2, Best win: Dan Hooker

McGregor and Michael Chandler haven’t crossed paths despite coaching against one another during last year’s The Ultimate Fighter reality show. The high-profile fight was teased for last December, but was closest to happening in June at UFC 303, but McGregor was forced to pull out due to injury.

Chandler has never stopped training and was waiting for the fight that would change his career, but ultimately, he couldn’t wait any longer for McGregor and now is scheduled to face former UFC lightweight Charles Oliveira. McGregor hasn’t stopped mentioning Chandler, which means he believes that he can beat the man. When/if these two can fight, it’s certain to be epic.

2 Dustin Poirier

MMA record: 30-9 (15 KOs, 8 SUBs), UFC wins: 22, Best win: Conor McGregor

In the same interview, McGregor said that he is not done with longtime rival, Dustin Poirier. McGregor and Poirier have shared the cage three times already, but the Irishman believes there’s unfinished business. The last time we saw McGregor was at UFC 264 where he was in complete agony following a broken lower-leg due to a blocked kick.

Prior to UFC 264, Poirier knocked out McGregor to earn the biggest win of his career at that point at UFC 257. The ‘Diamond’ looked calm and extremely methodical in this fight, which couldn’t be more opposite of their UFC 178 (2014) fight where McGregor took advantage of the Louisiana native’s emotions. A fourth fight would not only be massive, but also a fair chance for each fight to try and get back in the win column.

1 Nate Diaz

MMA record: 21-13 (5 KOs, 12 SUBs), UFC wins: 16, Best win: Conor McGregor

It would be legendary if combat sports icon Nate Diaz came back to the UFC to finish the trilogy with McGregor, which is a rivalry eight years running. Their first two fights both crossed the 1.5 million pay-per-view buy mark, easily making the top 10 most watched UFC events of all-time.

The fight makes a lot of sense simply because of the stages of their careers. Both fighters aren’t at the top of their game, but a clash would be evenly matched and could garner some big money. Stylistically, McGregor and his team would also love this match, because Diaz is not a kicker, which should ease the anxiety of ‘Notorious’ returning from his long layoff.

CONOR MCGREGOR'S BEST WINS: