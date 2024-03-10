Highlights McGregor has been out of the Octagon since losing to Dustin Poirier in July 2021.

The Irishman recently announced his preferred three-fight schedule for the rest of 2024.

However, UFC president Dana White has already told him that one of those bouts won't be happening.

Conor McGregor has made a direct plea to UFC bosses to 'get the ball rolling' on his return to the Octagon, but it seems that the Las Vegas-based promotion isn't on the same page as its biggest star when it comes to his future plans. Despite not competing since fracturing his left tibia and fibula against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021, the 35-year-old Irishman took to social media this week to announce an ambitious three-fight schedule for the remainder of 2024.

McGregor indicated that he wanted to fight Michael Chandler at middleweight in the main event of June's UFC 303 pay-per-view event, before moving on to complete his trilogy with Nate Diaz at UFC 306 - a show which is expected to take place inside of Las Vegas' state-of-the-art Sphere. As if two MMA bouts inside three months wasn't enough to keep him busy, 'The Notorious' also called for a boxing match against ring legend Manny Pacquiao to round out the year.

Given that he's currently in the middle of a tour to publicise his new movie Road House, it's not necessarily surprising to hear McGregor talking so boldly about his intentions for the future. However, footage has emerged from a recent interview showing the former unified world champion speaking about his desire to make a return to the sport - and he appeared genuinely frustrated that he doesn't have a comeback date nailed down yet. When asked directly if he would be competing in June (at UFC 303), the 28-fight veteran stated:

"I’m hoping to get it. You can tell Hunter [Campbell, UFC's Chief Business Officer] to start to get the ball rolling. You know, I’ve got this workload here. A lot of press, a lot of partying at St Patrick’s [Day], and after that, I’m in fight camp. I got my team here. We’re ready to go, so hopefully June 29. – please, and we’ll get going!"

Video: Conor McGregor Pleads For UFC 303 Return

Irish Superstar Keen to Fight Once Again

Only days after announcing his dream schedule, though, McGregor has been dealt a blow - with UFC president Dana White confirming that he has no interest in promoting one of the fights proposed by the box office megastar.

Related Dana White Reacts to Francis Ngannou's KO Loss v Anthony Joshua White and Ngannou have been bitter rivals since 'The Predator' left the UFC last year.

Dana White Rules Out McGregor v Diaz 3

Trilogy Fight Won't Take Place at UFC 306

"Yeah, I’m not doing that fight," confirmed White bluntly when asked about a potential bout between McGregor and Diaz in September at Saturday's UFC 299 post-fight press conference. The 54-year-old offered no further clues as to when 'The Notorious' might be back in action either.

The UFC chief's last public comment on the matter came last month when he suggested during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show that McGregor could return to action towards the end of 2024. That now appears to be a timeline that McGregor is increasingly uncomfortable with. The Irishman may face a battle with UFC brass before he can truly set his sights on a return to the Octagon.