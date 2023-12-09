Highlights Conor McGregor has shared a video of him back in training, showing his sharpness and quickness, but it's boxing training this time around, NOT MMA training.

Rumours have suggested McGregor plans to return to the UFC in 2024, with a likely April comeback. However, anything can happen in the Irishman's world.

McGregor has slimmed down, fuelling speculation of his imminent return to the cage. His first fight back is expected to be against Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor has shared a video of him back in training, and he looks like he never stopped. The Irishman posted the video on X, formerly known as Twitter, and he went through different combinations with his trainer in a studio. He captioned the video “Air tight.” It's now, however, MMA training, oh no, it's boxing training, as he can be seen doing pad work in a training studio.

His regime will certainly have to be airtight if the rumours are true that he is planning to return to the UFC in 2024. The Irishman re-entered the USADA (US Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool as of the 8th of October, which would make an April return at UFC 300 much more likely. But, it's important to note that anything can happen in the world of Conor McGregor, so nothing is a given.

Conor McGregor looks great in boxing training clip

The video shows McGregor looking very quick and sharp and has certainly excited fans, with one commenting, “champ champ back at it again.”

The MMA Valour account even responded to the video, posting: “Looking sharp. Ready for 300?”

Conor McGregor's return to UFC

Over the course of the last few months, it seems McGregor has lost weight and slimmed down. Side-by-side photos show his face to be much slimmer, again only fuelling the rumours of an imminent return to the cage. McGregor said himself that April was a likely return, though, if it was his way, he would want it to be sooner than that.

“Now I’m happy with April, I would’ve loved it earlier, but I have to be honest and realistic for my fans, I want to put in a good run,” he said in an interview with MMA Junkie at the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight.

‘The Notorious One’ was last in the cage in 2021 when he lost to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. On that night, he shockingly had his leg broken in the first round, leading to a doctor stoppage and a pretty crazy post-fight interview. However, it seems McGregor has undergone a full recovery and looks ready to take on his next challenge.

His first fight back is expected to be against Michael Chandler, who also has not been in the cage since November 2022. Their fight would thus be a comeback for both of them, which may actually be mutually beneficial. The stakes would still be high, but they wouldn’t be facing fighters who have been in the cage more recently than themselves. Also, both McGregor’s and Chandler’s last fights saw them lose to Dustin Poirier.

Outside the training studio, McGregor has recently hit headlines with claims that he will bid to be Ireland’s next president. However, his dreams were dashed before they could even really begin, as no members of the Irish parliament have said they are willing to back him.

However, McGregor will probably have to postpone his dreams of taking the Irish head office if he wants to make his return to the UFC, and it seems his focus is clearly on his comeback to the cage. Whether fans will see him before April is unknown, but The Notorious One looks ready to go.