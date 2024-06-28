Highlights Conor McGregor has taken to social media to express his sadness on the eve of UFC 303.

Fans were left gutted after the promotion recently confirmed that McGregor's showdown with former Bellator star Michael Chandler was officially off.

The former two-division is planning on making a return to the cage later this year.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor has taken to X - formerly known as Twitter - to express his sadness on the eve of UFC 303.

Fans were left gutted after the promotion recently confirmed that McGregor's showdown with former Bellator star Michael Chandler was officially off.

Instead, Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka have stepped in to save the day and will now serve as the UFC 303 main event - which is set to take place on the 29th of June.

Following his withdrawal, the Irishman has since shared pictures of his injury. McGregor hasn't fought since suffering a brutal leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.

The 35-year-old - who turns 36 next month - claims he got injured during a training session and admitted that he damaged his toe after failing to wear his full protective gear.

After admitting that he needs only a few weeks to recover, 'The Notorious' will be looking to return to the cage later this year. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani stated that McGregor will be pushing to return sometime in July, but an August / September fight date is more realistic.

Related Joe Rogan's Opinion on Conor McGregor Withdrawing From UFC 303 Rogan has shared his views on the Irishman pulling out of his fight with Michael Chandler...

McGregor in 'Deep Pain' Ahead of UFC 303

The Irishman hasn't fought since 2021

Over the years, International Fight Week has always proven to be a historic event. From memorable fan experiences to the annual Hall of Fame ceremony, it's always been such a once in a lifetime opportunity for fans.

Capped off by the pay-per-view card, this year was set to feature the epic return of McGregor. Unfortunately, that's now not the case. With a little over 24 hours to go until the action gets underway, 'The Notorious' couldn't hide his emotions ahead of Saturday night's event.

Taking to X, the 35-year-old posted: "I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t in deep pain right now watching fight week take place. Deep mental pain. Thank you for the messages of support and encouragement, my peers and fans."

The show must go on, though, and following the cancellation of the fight, Dana White announced the new look of the UFC 303 fight card for International Fight Week on the 29th of June.

The UFC chief confirmed that Pereira and Prochazka would go toe-to-toe once again. The Brazilian, who defended his light-heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300, will be making a quick turnaround against the Czech star.

Related UFC Schedule 2024 All major UFC fights, dates, results and how to stream.

The Irishman Hopes to be Back in a Few Months

He's hoping to return in either August or September

McGregor recently attended Bellator Dublin, where he coached his teammate Sinead Kavanagh. After the bout, the Irishman answered a few questions - where he gave some insight into his return plans.

"As soon as," McGregor told Severe MMA. "August, September, I'd love. You know the way it is. I'm in recovery mode. It's three weeks to the day. It happened three weeks ago today. And I'm still here walking around in the slippers. They're not bad slippers, thankfully, and they are cozy enough but I can't get into a shoe yet."

McGregor revealed that he's gotten stem cells taken from his back and put into his foot and that he's had 20 rounds to try to speed the recovery along. "My f****** toe is sore man, I don't know if the stem cells into the break was the right move."

He was also honest about what he was going through mentally during this time. "It's tough, but we keep it dialed in," he said. "The injury, I'm not going to lie, is painful, it's very, very painful. I was in a dark place, I'm alright, I'm getting there again, I'm ready to go again."