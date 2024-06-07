Highlights Conor McGregor implies that his UFC 303 main event vs Michael Chandler is still on with sparring footage upload.

Doubts over the fight happening grew when a pre-event press conference was cancelled on Monday.

McGregor has never pulled out of a UFC bout that he has been advertised for.

Conor McGregor has shared new training footage to social media, suggesting his fight with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 later this month is set to go ahead as scheduled. There had been plenty of concern that the five-round main event could be in jeopardy following the sudden cancellation of a sold-out press conference in Dublin on Monday.

The Irish superstar posted an image to Instagram early on Thursday morning showing himself with a massive smile on his face in what appeared to be a doctor's office. As he lay down with his shirt off in the photo, the 35-year-old looked to be in impressive shape.

McGregor Has Been Active on Social Media Amid UFC 303 Rumours

'The Notorious' has posted several times since a highly anticipated press conference in Dublin was axed on Monday

There has been no official word on whether McGregor is dealing with an injury. However, if there is an issue, the former two-weight UFC champion appears to be confident that it won't affect his ability to step into the Octagon on the 29th of June at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Posting close to four minutes of training footage from his training camp for the Chandler fight, McGregor appears to be implying that he will be ready to compete as advertised. The UFC's biggest name has never previously withdrawn from a fight he has been promoted for since signing with the company in 2013.

It is undeniable that McGregor looks sharp in the footage. His footwork seems to have improved, adding an air of unpredictability to his arsenal. His striking and kicks look particularly crisp, even leaving a sparring partner doubled over with a left knee after stuffing his takedown attempt.

McGregor also appears to have worked on his takedown defence, something he will need in his locker when facing Chandler, who is a former NCAA amateur wrestling All American. The 38-year-old boasts 2.17 takedown average per 15 minutes, which is more than triple that of McGregor's (0.67).

If McGregor is to win the contest, it will likely be with his striking. He holds significant striking stat advantages over Chandler, with McGregor landing more strikes on average, striking more accurately and defending himself better. The sharpness displayed by McGregor in these sparring clips suggests he could win the fight in spectacular fashion.

Since the cancellation of the Dublin press conference, there has been radio silence from the UFC and Chandler publicly regarding the bout, but the former Bellator lightweight champion has been active on social media posting training photos as well as a relatively puzzling caption stating, "If you’re looking for me, I’ll be out in Tennessee. No way out of the life we chose…”

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani reported this week that there was positivity the fight would go ahead, despite the UFC putting 'feelers' out for a replacement main event or card. That positivity may well have been justified if McGregor's recent social media upload is anything to go by.