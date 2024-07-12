Highlights Conor McGregor has renewed his ferocious rivalry with both Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov over the past few days, mainly on social media.

Notorious took it one step further when he aimed a rather X-rated tweet towards Poirier's wife, Jolie, which he has since deleted.

This isn't the first time that McGregor has mentioned Poirier's family, doing so after their third fight, in which he broke his leg.

The war of words between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier has escalated as the former appeared to send a sexually explicit message to the latter's wife.

McGregor, who is waiting for a new date for his comeback fight against Michael Chandler, has now dragged old rival Poirier into an online row. The pair have met three times in the cage, with McGregor winning their first bout in 2014. The American picked up his first win against the Irishman in a January 2021 rematch before McGregor then broke his leg five months later in their trilogy fight, not taking to the cage since.

The Irishman recently took to social media, in a now-deleted post, to send a suggestive message, writing: “This is not for you but you know who...Hey baby I on the big yacht do you like big yachts and the sea life, private and rough no one know a thing bend you over the railing I don’t give a f*** Mardi Gras or not baby I bad to the bone baby. George Thorogood ditch ditch ditch that thing never touched gold in his life sometime our dreams don’t come true sweet pea head, “I’m a failure and a quitter.“”

Conor McGregor & Dustin Poirier's Rivalry Renewed

What sparked the rekindling of this rivalry was Poirier dismissing McGregor's injury, which led to him pulling out of his scheduled UFC 303 fight against Chandler in June. During an interview on The MMA Hour show, he spoke about McGregor's withdrawal, stating: "Dude, a pinky toe? It’s like, I’ve fought with so many injuries... I’ve fought with a lot of injuries over the years, but a pinky toe doesn’t seem like a reason to pull out of fight, you know?”

In the same interview, Poirier also opened up about auctioning off his UFC 302 fight kit. However, due to an issue with the winning bid, 'The Diamond' stated that former Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, another former rival of McGregor's, was interested in buying the kit. The Louisiana-native stated: "Somebody outbid the last bidder at the last minute and didn't pay. People do that all the time, people suck, man... Ali [Abdelaziz] reached out to me, Khabib wants to buy it. For the fight with Islam [Makhachev], so I'm trying to figure that out."

This revelation prompted McGregor to take aim at Poirier's charity foundation, The Good Fight Foundation. After MMA Fighting shared the clip from the interview on Instagram, the Ireland-native took to the comments to express his thoughts. McGregor first lashed out at Poirier for getting submitted by Islam Makhachev in the fifth round at UFC 302, writing: "Buy the shorts that he quit in the most important fight of his life."

Related Conor McGregor's Savage Response to Khabib Wanting to Buy Dustin Poirier's UFC 302 Fight Kit McGregor couldn't help but get involved when he saw two of his biggest enemies interact with each other in Dustin Poirier & Khabib.

McGregor then claimed that Poirier and his wife were scammers, writing: "Scammers, him and his wife. SCAMMERS. BROKE SCAMMER ALERT!!"

The Irishman then took aim at old rival Khabib's recent trouble with the law, writing: "Khabib a terrorist in serious debt with his own country in which he has now exiled from. You couldn't make this s*** up. Dustin is a fool. An a**hat. That foundation is a scam!"

The Notorious has clearly not taken too kindly to two of his rivals doing business with each other.

Conor McGregor's History With Dustin Poirier's Wife

This recent incident is not the first time McGregor has involved Poirier's wife in his social media tirades. In a video from the UFC 257 rematch between the pair, Jolie can be seen visiting the Irishman and his team in the locker room, where he was recovering from his loss. She stated: "Thank you, thank you for everything. You helped change a lot of people's lives. Thank you guys, safe travels back."

Her gratitude was a response to McGregor's promise to donate $500,000 to The Good Fight Foundation. However, a few months later, Poirier revealed that the donation was never made, creating negativity between the opposing camps. The Irishman then shared a message he had received from Poirier's wife, that led to him yelling, "Your wife is in my DMs" to Poirier in the build-up to their UFC 264 bout.

UFC President Dana White would later make a statement on the issue, saying: "There was a huge beef between both camps over the donation to Poirier's charity, and I'm sure the wife was reaching out about the donation for the charity... I assure you that's why she was reaching out to him."

At this moment, Poirier has yet to respond to McGregor's most recent explicit comments.

McGregor and Chandler are awaiting a new date for their bout, which could be close to the end of the year, possibly December, as Dana White has ruled out the Irishman until November.