The pair are expected to go head-to-head at the Prudential Center on the 1st of June.

Poirier comes into the bout off a sensational win over Benoit Saint-Denis, while Makhachev knocked out Alexander Volkanovski in his last outing.

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor has made a bold prediction for the UFC 302 main event between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

Poirier comes into the clash off the back of a sensational knockout win over Benoit Saint-Denis back in March. The American, who looked tired, was on the jaws of suffering yet another defeat against the rising contender. However, his experience shone through, a huge left hook marked the beginning of the end for 'God of War.' A beautiful right hook soon after sent the Frenchman to the floor, forcing the referee to wave off the fight in the second round.

As for Makhachev, he secured an epic knockout victory against former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 back in October in his last fight and has recently shown off his incredible power to MMA fans as he ramps up training for the clash with 'The Diamond.'

While many don't fancy Poirier's chances against the dominant lightweight fighter, McGregor has offered a bold prediction for the contest.

Conor McGregor Predicts Makhachev vs Poirier

His prediction will shock many

Poirier is currently 0-2 in lightweight title fights, and while his third attempt will almost certainly be his last crack at the belt, McGregor told Duelbits that the American will dethrone the champion on the 1st of June as he believes Makhachev is susceptible to one specific shot.

"I think Dustin can do him. I think Dustin knocks him (Makhachev) out. I think the things Makhachev does wrong, the things he's not good at, he fumbles over his feet. Usually early on and falls into shots. "He’s (Makhachev’s) been knocked out by a back check hook from a southpaw before inside the UFC. You know, that's one of Dustin's best shots. If Dustin's ever going to do it, it'll be this time.''

While McGregor pointed out the fact that 'The Diamond' also has his flaws, the Irishman insists that it'll be a good fight for the fans.

He added: "It's going to be a good fight to see which one shows up, but it's all to play for. There's no clear contest in it. The one thing I'll say about Dustin is he's a fighter. It's probably why I veer for him more than Islam in this one."

McGregor and Poirier have a bit of history. The Irishman defeated 'The Diamond' at featherweight back in 2014 before losing back-to-back fights to the American three years ago.

In the trilogy fight, McGregor suffered a brutal leg injury and hasn't fought since. While he's scheduled to fight Michael Chandler next month, providing Poirier beats Makhachev and Conor beats his opponent, it could set up a sensational fourth encounter between the two UFC stars.

Benoit Saint-Denis Warns Fans Can't Rule Out Poirier

It could be 'The Diamond's' last chance to win the belt

'The Diamond' wasn't the initial choice for UFC 302 next month. The promotion originally wanted Arman Tsarukyan to fight for the belt, but he declined a short-notice opportunity.

With Poirier now finding himself in another title fight, Saint-Denis has shared his views with MMA Junkie on how the challenger will fare.

“He’s precise, he’s well rounded, he’s composed. He’s able to weather the storm, a lot of experience, tough guy. Nobody can give Poirier no chance at all at winning any fight in the lightweight division. Of course, Makhachev is well-rounded. He will be well prepared. I do know what type of game plan Makhachev is going to have against Poirier.

“It’s very obvious. He will try to follow (Nurmagomedov’s) steps or Charles Oliveira’s steps because it seems to be the easiest path to victory against Poirier, but Poirier will work on that, as well. He’s also well-rounded, and it will be a great fight. He can get it done, but of course, the favourite is the champion.”