Conor McGregor tore the Nurmagomedov team apart in a fresh social media post Saturday, just hours after the former UFC star's fellow Irish fighter, Paul Hughes, lured Usman Nurmagomedov into an all-out war at the PFL Road to Dubai Champions Series event which took place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Hughes overcame incessant low blows and a headbutt, which left him wearing a mask of blood, to remain highly competitive with Nurmagomedov, and help produce one of the best-ever PFL MMA fights that's ever been.

One man who was left impressed with Hughes's performance, despite the loss, was McGregor, who had choice words for all the Nurmagomedovs — including Usman, and, seemingly, Khabib.

Related Floyd Mayweather Confronts Eddie Hearn Over Claims He's Broke Floyd wasted no time going to find Hearn once he knew the Matchroom boss was in Las Vegas...

Conor McGregor Put The Nurmagomedovs on Blast

McGregor couldn't help but criticize the entire team