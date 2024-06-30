Highlights Conor McGregor congratulated Alex Pereira on his UFC 303 win, before going on to brutally bash the rest of the card.

McGregor had been due to headline the show - and has since removed his tweets.

McGregor is still confident that he will face Michael Chandler later this year - once he recovers from injury.

Irish superstar Conor McGregor was full of praise for Alex Pereira after his devastating knockout of Jiri Prochazka in the main event of UFC 303 on Saturday night. However, the former two-weight world champion was clearly struggling to watch the card he was supposed to headline as he let rip in a series of angry, now-deleted, tweets on the rest of the card.

McGregor was initially booked to fight Michael Chandler in the closing fight of the show, but was forced to withdraw two weeks ago after suffering a broken toe during training. Pereira and Prochazka stepped up to close the show on short-notice, while McGregor was forced to watch the action from home.

'Poatan' scored a spectacular finish in his light heavyweight title defence after dropping Prochazka as the opening round came to a close, before finishing the fight during the second with a vicious head kick, followed by sustained ground and pound. The challenger appeared dazed and confused, likely seeing stars as he tried to stand up. Referee Herb Dean caught Prochazka in his arms to mercifully bring an end to the fight.

Conor McGregor Congratulates Alex Pereira After His UFC 303 Victory

The Irish star couldn't help but show respect after the Brazilian's dazzling KO

McGregor congratulated the Brazilian on defending his title by writing: "Left high kick," accompanied by a sad face and a clapping emoji. He also included an image of himself landing the same shot in training, presumably captured before he got injured.

McGregor has now deleted that tweet, together with a pair of additional messages that seemingly ripped into the rest of the card. The 35-year-old. 'The Notorious' claimed he was "beyond angry" and branded his fellow fighters as "f****** rats," as he expressed his frustration at not being able to compete at the event.

In a final expletive-ridden message, McGregor went on a further rambling tirade. He declared himself to be "f****** livid," before again taking shots at fighters who he deemed to be "novices".

The fact that McGregor scrapped all of the above posts shortly after sending them live suggests that he's likely more angry at the situation he finds himself in than at any individual fighter. UFC 303 had been set to be the stage for his comeback after three years away from the Octagon. The sport's biggest star clearly wasn't pleased with having to sit on the sidelines - and let the world know it.

Both McGregor and Chandler still expect to fight one another at some point this year. When asked about a potential return date in an interview last weekend, the Irishman responded by declaring: "August or September I’d love [to fight]".

Chandler also chimed in with a few reassuring statements this past Friday, mentioning that the fight will happen "quicker than people think” and assuring fans that he wouldn't be "letting him [McGregor] off the hook. I know Conor is going to be ready to come back soon, ‘cause it’s just a pinky toe injury, so we’ll see."