Despite months of rumours and speculation, Dana White has revealed that Conor McGregor will NOT be fighting in 2024. The UFC president would go on to say that the pair have been in talks about the future and the long-awaited return to the Octagon for the Irishman, stating: “We’ve talked, we haven’t met up in person, but we’ve talked!”

Within the hour, the ‘Notorious’ McGregor would respond on X, formerly known as Twitter, implying that he would want to fight in December and would "bring the calendar year home with a winning event!" McGregor wanted to fight in December and went on to say that he would be altitude training next month just to make that happen.

Conor McGregor's Return to the UFC

As usual, the Irishman has taken to his social media throughout the year to call out and stir up potential opponents; the most reoccurring would be Michael Chandler, which should come as no surprise due to both being coaches on The Ultimate Fighter 31. The fight was scheduled to happen at UFC 303 on the 29th of June earlier this year. However, it would be abruptly cancelled due to a broken toe sustained by McGregor just 16 days before the original bout.

Related Dana White Drops Conor McGregor And Jon Jones Bombshells UFC boss Dana White dropped a bombshell regarding Jon Jones and Conor McGregor's comebacks.

With there being so many obstacles in between that potential bout, Chandler would speak to Lucky Block about moving away from McGregor and looking for a new opponent. “It doesn’t sound as bleak as a lot of people would think, given Conor’s antics with the ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin vest and the drinking Forged Irish Stout at Bare Knuckle FC, but we’ll see.

"Either way, I’ve always felt that if the Conor fight didn’t happen, I’m going to be just fine, and I would put butts in seats, and I would sell pay-per-views, and I would entertain the entire world when I step inside the Octagon.”

Michael Chandler Looking Away From Conor McGregor

Chandler has said that he would love a rematch with long-term rival Charles Oliveira. “I think it’s a great fight to get the fans pumped up. I almost had him finished in the first round, and then I made a glaring mistake in the second round that I would never, ever make again.

"It was almost a self-fulfilling prophecy that I was working on in camp that turned out to be my demise. Me and Charles for the number one contender spot. I beat Charles, knock him out in the first round, then all of a sudden, I’m sitting at the number one contender spot, and I get to choose whether I fight Islam [Makhachev], or do I fight Conor next? And why not both?”

What Next for Conor McGregor

Sporting a great UFC record and having that star power means that it's never going to be hard for McGregor to find an opponent. Nevertheless, it wouldn’t make a difference if it doesn’t get the green light from Dana White. The relationship between the two has been shaky for the best part of three years and means that negotiations are trickier than ever. It's simple, without clearance, McGregor will not fight, but he may just get that motivation to start training now, whoever his opponent in 2025 ends up being.