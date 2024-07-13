Highlights Warr's 6-second KO went viral, catching McGregor's attention.

McGregor recently invested in BKFC, taking ownership.

Although not fighting yet, McGregor showed love for the promotion.

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor was watching BKFC Fight Night Pechanga which took place on the 13th of July. The card was headlined by a lightweight match that caught the attention of everyone, including McGregor due to the six-second knockout of Robbie “Problems” Peralta at the hands of Ruben "Bad Boy" Warr. The match-up pitted Warr, the rising star against the hometown favorite, who is a UFC veteran. Warr, who fights out of Kentucky, remained undefeated in BKFC with a stunning highlight finish.

“You can run but you can’t hide,” Warr told the crowd during his post-fight interview. “Line ‘em up, baby. I don’t care about the opponent. I sign my contract without looking at it. I don’t care. Let’s go.”

Conor McGregor Reacts to 6 Second Knockout

'Behind enemy line, accuracy is final!' McGregor said after the knockout

"6 Second KO in our @bareknucklefc

main event last night! Our combatants do not start in the traditional red and blue corners before the bell rings they stand right in front of each other in the center of the ring! Behind enemy line, accuracy is final!" he tweeted of the promotion he recently became part owner of. He also shared several highlights of the moment and an exploding head emoji. Before the tweets he had shared a photo of his yacht, meaning he was likely enjoying the fights while relaxing in the ocean. The knockout was reminiscent of McGregor's own lightning-fast finish. He dropped Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds at UFC 194 to win his first undisputed UFC title in 2015. This knockout was faster, but there was no title on the line.

Conor McGregor is Part Owner of BKFC

In April, it was revealed that McGregor had added to his growing empire by investing into the bare-knuckle promotion and becoming part owner. "'The Notorious Conor McGregor here," McGregor said in a video that aired during BKFC KnuckleMania 4 in late August. "Ladies and gentlemen, the huge announcement that I have for you today, Conor McGregor myself and McGregor Sports and Entertainment is now an owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships."

McGregor had appeared at several BKFC events over the years and even did a face-off with Mike Perry in the ring for a fight we all knew was never actually going to happen. He was often heard singing the praises of the promotion, despite being signed to the UFC. There's been no indication McGregor every plans to fight for the promotion. He's gearing up to make his UFC return which was initially scheduled for the 29th of June but was postponed due to an injury. No new date has been set yet.