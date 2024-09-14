On the eve of one of UFC's biggest events of the year, UFC Noche, set to emanate from the jaw-dropping Sphere in Las Vegas, it is news about a future UFC event that has the MMA world talking.

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler had long looked primed to be the company's biggest fight of 2024, having originally been scheduled to headline UFC 303 in June. However, when the Irishman was forced to withdraw due to injury, the contest was postponed.

Seemingly determined to face one another in the Octagon, both McGregor and Chandler appeared ready to sit on the sidelines until the fight could be rearranged. Shockingly, though, those plans were torn up on Friday night when UFC CEO Dana White confirmed that Chandler would no longer wait for McGregor. Instead, the American is set to return to action against Charles Oliveira in a five-round co-main event at UFC 309 in November at Madison Square Garden.

McGregor Blasted the UFC for Keeping him 'Out of the Loop' Over Chandler's Plans

The Irishman appeared to have no idea about the switch in direction

The 36-year-old appeared frustrated over his current relationship with the UFC as he addressed news of Chandler's new fight booking at a Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship press conference on Friday. The former two-division world champion wondered aloud why the promotion kept drug testing him if they weren't willing to commit to a fight date.

"I got tested this evening. I got tested today by the Drug Free Sport agency, I'm the most tested athlete on the roster by more than twice the amount. So I’ve been tested more than twice all these other athletes, yet I struggle to get a date."

A baffled McGregor even confirmed he had asked for the help of Saudi Arabian combat sports chief Turki Alalshikh to ensure he is able to return to the Octagon in the next few months. "I’ve talked to Sheikh Turki (Alalshikh), and said, ‘Sheikh Turki, can you assist me here?'”

Despite his confusion over his standing with the UFC, McGregor doesn't necessarily have a problem with Chandler fighting Oliveira next, but it is clear that he would liked to have been told in advance of the news becoming public.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 14/09/24) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

"As far as Chandler rematching Oliviera, I’m happy with the date,” McGregor said. “It’s November. Maybe we can still do it after if they’re not going to line me up out till maybe December, January, February – one of these dates. Maybe we can still do it.

"I’m just out of the loop with it, you know? All I can do is carry on, doing what I’m doing. I test under the testing administration, I train daily, and that’s it. Let’s see what happens. Hopefully, it all comes to fruition."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Conor McGregor hasn't competed in the UFC for over three years - with his last fight being a July 2021 loss to Dustin Poirier.

Jake Paul recently suggested that the reason the UFC isn't booking McGregor for a fight in 2024 is because they want to use the remaining two fights on his current contract as a bargaining chip during upcoming TV rights negotiations. By allowing him to fight before the end of 2024, the company would be drastically reducing that leverage.

Regardless of the reasoning behind the UFC's stance, McGregor is totally in the dark over his future - and Chandler couldn't resist taking a pop at him on social media over being 'left out of the loop'.

Replying to an expletive-filled tirade on X (formerly Twitter), Chandler jested: "Carry on doing what you're doing. Sorry you're out of the loop!"