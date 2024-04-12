Highlights UFC president Dana White has raised the usual bonuses from $50k to $300k for UFC 300 this weekend.

Conor McGregor has taken to X to react to the news, supporting and praising White's decision.

UFC 300 is a seriously stacked card, headlined by Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill.

With UFC 300 just days away, fighters on the card would have already been highly motivated to put on the performance of a lifetime. That was until UFC president Dana White raised the stakes even further and announced that there would be $300,000 bonuses up for grabs, something that MMA legend Conor McGregor has spoken up about, as he wishes all fighters the best ahead of this weekend.

It isn't often that the scale of a UFC PPV is determined by the number in the name, as opposed to the fighters on the card, but this weekend bears witness to UFC 300, a historic moment in time for the company, who have put on a card fitting for an event of such magnitude.

UFC 300

It is a stacked card this weekend, with Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill headlining

MMA fans will be oozing at the prospect of three title fights and a title eliminator, as well as the undercard. Set to be headlined by Alex Pereira (C) and Jamahal Hill for the UFC light heavyweight championship, the card also has Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan in the first UFC match ever where both fighters are Chinese-born. If this isn't more than enough, then there is Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway, as well as Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan.

UFC 300 Gets Huge Bonus Increase

The bonuses have gone up from the usual $50k to a whopping $300k

A card fitting for such an event, there was ample excitement building into this PPV, but then Dana White upped the stakes to an immense level. The UFC has typically given out $50k awards on their PPVs; one Fight of the Night award, which is gifted to both fighters in a fight, and then two Performance of the Night awards for the best individual performance, usually one revolving around a stoppage.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor has won 7 Performance of the Night bonuses in his UFC career.

In the spirit of all things UFC 300, Dana White announced that the usual $50,000 wouldn't be enough, and fittingly upped the stakes so that winners of Performance and Fight of the Night would win $300,000. He did something similar back in 2009 for UFC 100, where all bonuses were $100,000.

Conor McGregor Reacts to Huge UFC 300 Bonuses

It can be argued that this level of bonuses should be the norm, as fighters are putting their lives on the line, but that didn't bother former UFC champion, and winner of seven Performance of the Night awards, Conor McGregor, who tweeted out in support of these bonuses.

"Huge shout out @danawhite and the @ufc upping the bonuses to $300k! Life changing money for many on the card. To look after your fighters is paramount! God speed Dana and team at @ufc, onwards and upwards! What a time to be alive! Have a great showing ladies and gents."

With rumours that Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler could be announced over the UFC 300 weekend, it is good to see him showing appreciation for fellow fighters. Financial compensation is something that combat sport has battled with a lot, with many fans and fighters believing that pay and bonuses should be much higher than what they are.

Despite that, it is a huge victory for fighters when taking this one event in isolation, and it will motivate all 26 fighters on this card to put in the shift of a lifetime, so they can get the financial reward of a lifetime.

With the event just days away now, UFC 300 is bound to be one of the biggest and best PPVs of all time, with a huge card and huge rewards, there are plenty of reasons to be excited.

Key statistic sourced from Wikipedia.