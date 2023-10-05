Highlights Conor McGregor's absence from the UFC is leaving a noticeable void in the schedule, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return.

McGregor's return has been delayed due to his USADA status, and it seems he may not be able to fight until 2024.

Despite his setbacks, McGregor is back in training and showcasing his skills, hinting at a potential comeback.

Conor McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since losing to Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight, and fans are starting to wonder if he will make his highly-anticipated return at all. We all know how big of a star the Irishman is within MMA and sports in general, but his absence from the octagon is leaving a huge hole in the schedule as it stands.

It was expected that he would return this year after announcing his planned fight with Michael Chandler as part of the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter, but an official date is yet to materialise while McGregor battles with drug-testing agency USADA. And in a fresh hint over his UFC future, 'The Notorious' has teased fans once again with some video on his social media of him back in training action.

When will Conor McGregor return to fight?

Conor McGregor had been in torrid form going into his trilogy fight with Poirier in 2021 and his bad luck continued as he broke his leg in the opening round which saw him fall to another defeat. Many expected the 35-year-old to return this year but as yet an official date has not come despite his agreement to face Chandler per UFC president Dana White.

This is largely down to McGregor's USADA status, with fighters having required to be enrolled for six months before being eligible to compete, but he later suggested that he may be able to exploit a loophole. Despite several pay-per-view slots being reserved, it appears he will not be permitted to return until 2024, at which point he will still likely take on Chandler.

He spoke on his social media about his next fight: "They're not going to let me fight in December, ladies and gentlemen. I'm going to buoy down and soldier on. I'm ready. I wanted an announcement for UFC 296 for December 16. I've given everything. So, it's not going to happen. It doesn't look like it's going to happen."

Conor McGregor hits punch machine

McGregor has since been making a series of public appearances without any connection to training, as he celebrates the launch around the country of his Forged Irish Stout drink with some huge parties. At one of his events, he spent time out at his Black Forge Inn pub where he took on a much easier opponent in the arcade-style boxing punch machine to test out his current power.

And despite unleashing a huge left hand on the machine which saw the score start to tick up, fans were unimpressed with his score falling below his previous record. His score in the 900s came several years ago and topped his achievements this time out, with it being suggested that it is symbolic of his decline.

Hard work in training videos

McGregor has now got back into the grinding nature of his full MMA training after having completed his rehabilitation course several months ago, and has released footage of his sparring in camp this week after also showing photos of himself in boxing gear. The Irish native fought his compatriot Ian Garry in a high-profile sparring session, which was certainly analysed by UFC fans as a key factor that he could be on his way back.

Career Stats Conor McGregor Height 5'8/172.7 cm Reach 74"/188 cm Record 22-6 (19 KOs) KO Ratio 86% Best Win Jose Aldo Last Fight TKO defeat v Dustin Poirier - July 2021

Now he has shown himself back in action with a sparring partner during which he dominates throwing some quick striking combinations, before rocking him with a huge high kick. He then successfully defends a takedown from his rival on the day, who doesn't appear to be working at full tilt, but it is no doubt good to see the former two-weight champion back and working under full contact.