Highlights Conor McGregor's new sparring footage has led to a lot of UFC fans saying he is currently off the pace and stiff compared to his former self, raising concerns ahead of his long-awaited return.

McGregor hasn't fought competitively since he broke his leg back in 2021 against Dustin Poirier, and it seems time is catching up with him.

Many fans expect that McGregor's first fight back will be against Michael Chandler, but doubts remain about whether he can reach the previous heights of his career again.

Conor McGregor has posted new sparring footage ahead of his long-awaited return to the Octagon, but the video in question shows he has a long way to go before his proposed return to the UFC later this year, with plenty of fight fans highlighting the fact he looks off the pace and rather stiff compared to what he used to be like.

The Notorious has previously claimed that he will be back fighting in Las Vegas as soon as this summer, refuting Dana White's comments that he won't return until the autumn at the earliest. Prior to Sunday night's tense Super Bowl, McGregor wrote on X in a since deleted post: "Super Bowl Sunday is one of the biggest sporting days for my friends in the States, second only to the Mac’s return to the Octagon this summer. Good luck to the 49ers and the Chiefs, leave something in Vegas for me.”

UFC fans concerned for McGregor

However, the recent footage that emerged online has seen fans wondering whether the 35-year-old will have the speed and sharpness to compete on the big stage again. Despite his unknown sparring opponent failing to land many hits, or even attempt to fight aggressively, fans pointed out that McGregor appeared flat-footed and stiff. Bravely, the Irishman's opponent is seen wearing a Liverpool shirt, perhaps added motivation for the Celtic and Manchester United fan.

In the footage, which is just over a minute-long, McGregor controls most of the contest, throwing light kick and punch combinations, potentially with the well-being of his opponent in mind, in stark contrast to Sean Strickland's approach to sparring matches. Just ask popular streamer Sneako...

Conor McGregor's return to UFC

Most fans are predicting that McGregor's first appearance in the Octagon since his brutal leg break in 2021 against Dustin Poirier will see him facing Michael Chandler in a fight that would likely take place in autumn of this year. This means The Notorious still has plenty of time to train and improve before then, although questions will always remain over whether he can ever reach the heights of his career again.

Will McGregor fight again

The Irishman has formally 'retired' three times in his career to date, with the first of these 'retirements' almost eight years ago in 2016 ahead of his rematch with Nate Diaz, the second happening in 2019, and the third 'retirement' taking place in 2020. He has since announced, however, that he is "never retiring," although he has certainly shown he is not a man of his word on this topic.

Related Jake Paul & Sean Strickland involved in heated beef Jake Paul was not impressed with the viral video that emerged of Sean Strickland battering an influencer, and now a war of words has broken out.

A potential return to the Octagon for McGregor would feel like yet another resurrection of his fighting career, something that fans around the world would be eager to see, but with age no longer on his side at 35, time is running out.