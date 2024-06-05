Highlights UFC legend Chael Sonnen thinks Michael Chandler should fight Max Holloway if Conor McGregor can't make UFC 303.

The Dublin press conference for UFC 303 was unexpectedly cancelled with no official reason given by the UFC, leading to speculation about the fight.

Sonnen remains confident that McGregor vs Chandler WILL happen, but has a back-up plan involving Max Holloway as a replacement.

Following the cancellation of the UFC 303 Dublin press conference on Monday, 3rd of June, there has been a lot of uncertainty around Conor McGregor's status ahead of his bout against Michael Chandler later this month.

UFC legend Chael Sonnen has pitched a huge and very interesting replacement opponent for Chandler if McGregor, for whatever reason, was forced to withdraw from their bout on the 29th of June.

Chael Sonnen Pitches Michael Chandler to Fight Max Holloway

Sonnen believes Chandler vs Holloway should happen if McGregor can't make it

Michael Chandler has waited well over a year for his shot at Conor McGregor, and just as that fight is announced and right around the corner, uncertainty is cast over the bout just weeks out from UFC 303. On Monday, it was officially announced by the UFC that the planned and sold-out Dublin press conference to hype UFC 303 had been cancelled. The announcement came in the very early hours local time, around 18 hours before the event was slated to kick off. Still to this point, over two days later, there has been no official reasoning given by anyone in the UFC as to why the press conference was cancelled so abruptly.

This has led to a lot of uncertainty and worry around whether or not McGregor vs Chandler will take place and if the Irishman has suffered some sort of injury which has forced him out of the bout. One man who has weighed in on the situation is UFC legend Chael Sonnen. Speaking on his show which is co-hosted by fellow UFC legend Daniel Cormier, 'Good Guy/Bad Guy,' Sonnen has revealed that he believes that the planned UFC 303 main event will still go ahead.

"I just don’t believe that a month in advance, whether it’s illness or injury or any other excuse, that Conor is going to be the one to pull. It would change the code that he must, as a human being, fiercely adhere to.”

Although Sonnen remains confident that McGregor vs Chandler will go ahead, he has pitched a fight idea for Chandler if 'The Notorious' is unable to fight at UFC 303. Sonnen believes that if Chandler finds himself in a position where McGregor pulls out, he should fight the current BMF champion Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 303 instead.

"But I will tell you this, there will be no postponement of this fight. They either fight on the 29th or we move on. Oh, and by the way, the show is still going to happen. I believe Conor is going to be opposite Michael Chandler, I’m very confident in telling you that. However, if he’s not, Michael Chandler vs. Max Holloway for the BMF is the fight to book.”

This would be an incredible replacement fight for Chandler as he gets a shot at the BMF title. However, given that he has been adamant about waiting on the sidelines for the Irishman for so long, you have to imagine that if McGregor is forced to withdraw, there is no opponent the UFC could give Chandler who could soothe his disappointment.

As of right now, McGregor vs Chandler at UFC 303 is still scheduled to take place.