Highlights Charles Oliveira has shown his eagerness to fight by volunteering himself as a potential backup for UFC 303's main event.

The current main event for the event is Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler, but Do Bronx has put the company on notice that he's ready to step in if needed.

Notorious has since reacted to Oliveira's offer on Twitter, welcoming his challenge.

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has become a household name in the MMA world and continues to prove why he is such a fan-favorite fighter as he threw his hat in the cage to serve as a potential backup for UFC 303’s main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

Though McGregor and Chandler have been reliable throughout their careers in terms of showing up to fight, Oliveira volunteering as an option “b” for the company, shows his restlessness to keep active.

According to a Full Send MMA post, Oliveira, a big-framed lightweight, is ready to fight at welterweight for the first time since his professional fighting debut back in 2008. The post also states that if he were to step in and fight the Irishman - as opposed to Chandler - he would request more money.

Charles Oliveira is one of the Greatest Lightweights

MMA Record: 34-10 (10 KOs, 21 SUBs), UFC Wins: 22, Best Win: Dustin Poirier

Before “Do Bronx” hit his stride in the lightweight division by rattling off 11 straight victories, along with collecting title belts, he was a middle of the pack fighter who couldn’t find consistency. Oliveira was struggling to find a home as he bounced up and down weight classes, missing weight several times along the way. Before his amazing win-streak, Oliveira was clinging to an average record of 10-8.

When the switch finally did turn on for the Brazilian, it was lights out for the rest of the division. His run was so impressive due to the fact that he finished all 11 opponents. During the finish streak, he was able to pass legendary UFC 1 champion Royce Gracie for the most submission wins in UFC history. Fans really appreciate Oliveira’s insanely entertaining style, but also his humble aura that transcends language barriers.

UFC 300 to UFC 303?

A McGregor event brings more eyeballs and financial opportunities

The last time we saw the former UFC lightweight king was just a few weeks back at UFC 300. Oliveira was taking on tough up-and-coming contender Arman Tsarukyan, who trained for and survived all the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace’s dangerous submission attempts. Tsarukyan is right in line for a title fight, so Oliveira’s loss is forgivable, but the former champ is ready to register a win upon his return to the Octagon.

UFC 303 could be a platform for UFC 300 losers Jamahal Hill and Oliveira to rebound from their losses. Hill has signed on to face Khalil Rountree and “Do Bronx'' is hoping to go from an alternate fighter to fighting on one of the biggest cards of the year.

Related Conor McGregor Unleashes on Ryan Garcia in Savage Tweet UFC fighter Conor McGregor has not held back with his thoughts on Ryan Garcia following his failed drugs test after beating Devin Haney.

The McGregor and Chandler fight was announced by Dana White at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference with the bout scheduled to happen at 170 pounds. The weight change for Oliveira may serve him well as he’s 34 years old and is already very big at 155 pounds. Hopefully the original main event remains intact, but Oliveira is ready to go if needed.

Conor McGregor Reacts to Charles Oliveira's Proposition

Following the news that Oliveira was willing and able to step in should anything happen to the current plans, McGregor took to X to respond, and he did so in traditional McGregor fashion.