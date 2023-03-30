Carl Froch has hinted at the possibility of trying his hand at transitioning from the boxing ring to the Octagon.

Froch, a former WBC, IBF, and WBA (Unified) super middleweight champion, was answering questions on his Froch On Fighting podcast, when he revealed that he was open to the possibility of taking on Conor McGregor.

When asked about McGregor boxing Jake Paul, Froch said: "Neither of them can box, can they? I'm too big and too strong for both of them.

"Jake Paul, I'd only need one arm for Jake Paul. Conor McGregor might give me a few small problems, but he's too small. I wouldn't train much for either of them.

"If I'm fighting Conor McGregor in the cage, I'd train harder, because I'd fight Conor McGregor in the cage. I could be getting myself in trouble here or into a position I can't wiggle out of, but I think I'd take him on in the cage. Is that ridiculous?... He's too small."

Video: Carl Froch discusses fighting Conor McGregor inside a cage

Conor McGregor's response to Carl Froch

McGregor, who has a UFC record of 22 wins and seven losses in his career, was quick to respond.

He said on Twitter: "@EddieHearn, get this signed up lad."

Conor McGregor & Carl Froch have a history of beef

There has been a war of words developing between Froch and McGregor over the last year, which started when the Irishman tweeted that he would "grab Froch's head and twist it clean off."

This led to Froch responding that, if the pair were to box, McGregor, nicknamed 'Notorious', would "get f***** up."

Froch has also previously claimed that he doesn't believe McGregor is a powerful striker, once stating he "couldn't punch the skin off a rice pudding."

Froch added: "I was there when he boxed Floyd Mayweather. Conor McGregor, obviously, a big name because he's got the mouth, and he's got the charisma."

McGregor later tweeted: "That Froch tick little scrawny pencil neck. I'll grab his head and twist it clean off with my bare hands. Little wally of a thing I'll slap you around you little toffee nose t*** pot."

Froch, working as a Sky analyst when he found out about the tweet, replied: "Who is this mouthy little p**** talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard and show you how the big boys do it!!"

Don't expect a showdown between the pair soon, however. Froch is due to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame this summer, while McGregor is set to clash with Michael Chandler later this year after a long-term injury lay-off.