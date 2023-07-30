Highlights Justin Gaethje delivers a devastating knockout to Dustin Poirier in their rematch, shocking the MMA world.

The victory puts Justun Gaethje in a strong position for a title shot against Islam Makhachev, while Poirier's future is uncertain.

Conor McGregor always has something to say, and it is no different when UFC rival Dustin Poirier was knocked out by Justin Gaethje.

'The Diamond' looked to try and pick up the historic BMF title at UFC 291when he took on lightweight rival Gaethje in a rematch of their first 2018 meeting.

It was a fight with extremely high stakes, as it is expected that the winner of the eventual showdown would go on to challenge for the title against the winner of Islam Makhachev's sequel with Charles Oliveira.

But what would happen on the night sent shockwaves through the MMA universe, and of course drew a response from 'The Notorious' on social media.

Dustin Poirier v Justin Gaethje had high stakes

Both Poirier and Gaethje had a lot on the line in Salt Lake City with the BMF belt considered a smaller part of what was to come.

Poirier had been on a good run in 2021 having beaten McGregor in second and third fights to catapult his name into further stardom, but he was choked out by Oliveira in his eventual title challenge.

However, it was his intentions to return to the top after beating Michael Chandler, and a win over Gaethje would likely see him earn a shot at new top Makhachev.

His rival Gaethje had a plan to put a spanner in the works, as he eyed revenge from the pair's first showdown in 2018 after losing.

Justin Gaethje's incredible performance v Dustin Poirier

The atmosphere was electric as the main event approached at UFC 291, and it is no wonder if they could have forseen the dramatic turn of events in the arena.

Gaethje started the first round positively despite receiving some big shots from Poirier who also began to grow in the contest, which looked to be a promising encounter in the octagon.

Gaethje went on the assault in the second period, and lined up what turned out to be an incredible moment which sent a huge stunned gasp around the arena.

He landed a picture-perfect head kick on the backside of Poirier's head which sent him immediately collapsing motionless to the canvas.

WATCH: Justin Gaethje's incredible KO of Dustin Poirier

Both men possess big striking power, and it was uncertain if the final bell would sound, but the breakthrough did come in the second round and it was sensational.

The American then climbed the cage as the referee of course elected to stop proceedings, and it was a devastating blow for Poirier who now faces an uncertain future.

Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier's KO loss

Perhaps surprisingly, it wasn't Poirier who he was interested in mocking after the final bell despite the brutal defeat.

In truth, he would have been in no position too, and it appears his concern is no longer with 'The Diamond' as he addressed the turn of events in UFC 291.

McGregor regularly takes to social media and stayed awake to launch a surprise message given we are awaiting news of his comeback fight with Chandler.

He wrote on Twitter in the first of a series of posts: "Justin, I’ll slap you around.

McGregor then continued on a rant: "I’m the real BMF, he can fight for pennies if he wants, but I want spirits.

"I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, f*** Chandler, you want it call for it."

It wasn't over, and he ended with a crpytic final add-on which read: "Is mise bad mother f***er conas atá tú."