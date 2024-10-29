Conor McGregor has solidified his name at the top of combat sports with the UFC and has become one of the most successful athletes financially, embarking on plenty of business ventures outside the cage. His success put him on the radar in 2008, and since his first fight, he has gone on to see a world of success in plenty of assets aside from fighting for Dana White's company.

After a hiatus from the Octagon due to a serious leg injury suffered in his 2021 fight with Dustin Poirier, the former two-weight champion made his movie debut as a part of Amazon's remake of the 1989 classic Road House. However, this past weekend, the Irishman seemingly dropped a big hint that he is officially retired from combat. However, that's not the first time we've said those words, so let's take it with a pinch of salt...

As stated, this is not the first time that the 36-year-old has announced his "retirement", but when urged by a fan to put his health first and stay away from the UFC for good, he simply replied: "Ya know what, you're right, good bye."

Somewhat unsurprisingly, the Notorious has since deleted said tweet, something he does make a habit of doing, especially on big weekends for the UFC. He even deleted his immediate two-word reaction to Ilia Topuria's victory over Max Holloway at UFC 308 this past weekend.

The History of Conor McGregor Retirements

This isn't the first time he's "retired" and it won't be the last

His first retirement came in 2016, ahead of his scheduled fight with Nate Diaz, when he announced his intention to retire young. Dana White later stated that the promotion had pulled the Irishman from the card due to his unwillingness to participate in promotional activity for the company.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor has lost three of his last four fights in the UFC.

This recent episode on social media is actually the fourth time he has announced his retirement, the second coming after the controversial encounter with Khabib Nurmagomedov, which ended in a post-fight brawl between the two fighters and their teams. The third then came after the COVID-19 pandemic, when he declared he had lost his love for the world of cage fighting.