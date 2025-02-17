Conor McGregor has revealed three possible opponents for him to face in the promotion he part-owns — Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. However, there's one bout he prefers over any other.

David Feldman founded the Philadelphia-headquartered fight firm in 2018 and, in every subsequent year, the bare-knuckle organization has gone from strength-to-strength until, in 2025, it is widely-considered the second-best combat sports promotion — arguably behind only UFC.

McGregor, a former two-weight UFC champion, announced that he, and his company McGregor Sports and Entertainment, had become part owners of the business on the 27th of April 2024. He said at the time that he considered himself a "player-owner," and that he'll, one day, fight bare knuckle himself. The way he was speaking at a BKFC press conference Sunday, that day may come sooner, rather than later.

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 17/02/25) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

Conor McGregor Names Three Ideal BKFC Opponents

McGregor's prospective opponents are all former UFC stars themselves