Highlights Conor McGregor has broken financial records yet again, becoming the highest-paid debut actor in history, surpassing Dwayne Johnson's milestone, according to the Irishman.

If true, that means McGregor is now the highest-paid UFC fighter in history, the highest-paid debutant boxer in history, and the highest-paid debutant actor.

Notorious made hundreds of millions in his one and only boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather.

Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor made his acting debut in the recent remake of the classic film Road House, starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, and he's now revealed just how much money he made from the role.

Mystic Mac revealed in a recent interview that he is the highest-paid debutant actor in history, earning over £4 million for this role. The Irishman has claimed to have beaten WWE star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s £4.3 million acting debut role in 2001’s The Mummy Returns.

He tweeted: “What did you think of my acting debut movie trailer? Hell of a ride! I am now officially the highest-paid first-time actor of all time, on record, pipping Dwayne Johnson for the top spot. Incredible!” He has, however, since deleted the tweet, something he's got history with.

Video: Road House Trailer

Conor McGregor Record-Breaking Finances

The Irishman Is The Highest-Paid UFC Fighter & The Highest-Paid Boxing Debutant

This is not McGregor’s first time making monetary records with his debut in a field. In 2017, he made his debut in boxing in one of the most anticipated debuts ever against Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. This clash saw some of the most entertaining press conferences as well as top-level trash talk between the two.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Conor McGregor's 2024 net worth is estimated to be around $200 million.

This fight reportedly earned McGregor a remarkable $130 million, not only making him the highest-earning debutant, but the fourth-highest ever paid boxer for a single fight. This highlighted the two fighters’ incredible abilities to market a fight.

For someone who had never boxed before to be able to generate such excitement and traction against an icon in the sport is remarkable and shows the talent and genius that he acquires.

Conor McGregor's Absence From UFC

The Irishman has been out of action in the UFC since suffering a leg fracture in July 2021 during his fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. However, he still comfortably holds the title for the highest-paid fighter in the company's history.

The former UFC champion is easily the most famous name to ever come from the company. Combining his personality and trash talking abilities, he is still one of the most sought-after athletes to watch. Each time he gets into the Octagon, his purse is almost always guaranteed to increase.

Related Jake Paul reacts to Donald Cerrone's fight purse for Conor McGregor fight In a recent interview, Donald Cerrone revealed how much he was paid to fight Conor McGregor, and Jake Paul is seemingly livid about it.

It is reported he has earned $39,300,000 for his time in the UFC, beating Khabib Nurmagomedov in second place by over $16,400,000. You could combine both the second and third highest-paid and they would still be less than what McGregor has earned.

This is not that surprising as Conor McGregor has been pivotal in making the UFC reach that next level in audience and has done so much for the sport. Even with his current inactivity and poor form, undeniably, if McGregor was announced to be on the next card, he would instantly be the main event and would contribute to hundreds-of-thousands, if not more, of extra pay-per-view purchases.

In every field he has stepped into, he has produced amazing, game-changing results. Will his acting debut follow suit?

Key statistic has been taken from Parade.com