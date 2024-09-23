Since becoming the undisputed UFC champion back in 2015, it has been nothing but prosperity for Conor McGregor. At 36 years old and many moons removed from fighting for a world title, the one they call ‘Notorious’ is still a box office draw. With that being said, fight fans are eagerly waiting for the former champ to step back in there.

Lately, McGregor, who has been itching to get back into the octagon, has been making the media rounds to show his readiness for a fight announcement in the upcoming months. He still wants to fight Michael Chandler and has big plans to proceed with the potential departure from the UFC.

Conor McGregor Fighting Bare-knuckle

A McGregor fight in BKFC would draw huge numbers for the growing promotion

When McGregor was announced as part-owner of Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championships (BKFC) earlier this year, it was unclear how this new business endeavor would affect the fighting side of his career. During his first press conference with the organization, McGregor made it clear that he will look at his options, but plans to fight for BKFC down the road:

As with anything that the former two-division MMA champion says, fans and media get easily swooped up into the charismatic fighter’s statements. When speaking with MMAFighting, even BKFC founder and co-owner, David Feldman, talked about how convincing the Irishman can be:

“Unless he’s the best salesman in the world, the talks that we’ve had it’s like ‘I’m fighting here,’. I’m like yeah, OK. ‘I’m fighting here.’ I go, ‘Why wouldn’t you fight here?’ Because you have equity in the company and if you fight here, you’ll probably make more money than anywhere else in the world because of what it’s going to do for the company.

Feldman is betting that a McGregor / BKFC fight eventually happens:

“I think 100 percent he fights here.”

Conor McGregor Still Eyes Showdown with Michael Chandler

McGregor has two fights left on his UFC contract

McGregor has talked about big plans outside the UFC brand that include competing in bare-knuckle fights or boxing, but before those opportunities can present themselves, he needs to meet his obligations to the UFC first. McGregor has two fights left with the world’s largest MMA organization and wants to hit them in 2025.

Chandler taking a rematch fight with former UFC champion Charles Oliveira changes scheduling a bit, but when speaking with Ariel Helwani on DAZN at the Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois event, McGregor remains confident that the long awaited fight will happen despite a new obstacle:

“It will be 2025. We’ll see. My opponent that I had scheduled, Chandler, has gotten matched. It is what it is. I just take it on board and just rock on. My job is just to go to the gym, be in the gym, be in shape, and one thing is for sure, whenever it is and wherever it is, I’ll be 100 percent ready. That’s all I can focus on right now.”

Some see the reason for the UFC and McGregor not nailing down a date is due to a bigger picture strategy. Helwani believes the UFC may be stalling at getting their biggest star a fight because of a business decision: