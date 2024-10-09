Conor McGregor has named his Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters and the criteria he used means he did not pick UFC legends like Anderson Silva, Georges St. Pierre, or Jon Jones. He obviously did not pick Khabib Nurmagomedov, either. Though he did find room to add himself.

Mt. Rushmore is a massive sculpture carved into Mount Rushmore in South Dakota, depicting the 60-foot high granite faces of US Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. When people pick their Mt. Rushmore of the best fighters, athletes, musicians, actors, or entertainers, there is a tendancy to simply pick the best of the best. But the presidents on Mt. Rushmore were picked because, according to the National Park Service website, "they represented the most important events in the history of the United States."

It seems McGregor, perhaps more than others, understood the assignment. And so McGregor's list seems to go for those that represent the most important events in the history of the UFC.

Conor McGregor's Mt. Rushmore of UFC Fighters

McGregor picked pioneers of mixed martial arts

In an interview with MMA media personality The Schmo in Las Vegas, McGregor touched on a number of subjects but one thing that made him stop to pause and think about the question was when it came to selecting which fighters in the history of the UFC would make his personal Mt. Rushmore.

Here's what he said:

"Royce Gracie, Chuck Liddell, myself, and Ronda Rousey."

FIGHTER YEARS ACTIVE WEIGHT CLASSES RECORD ACCOMPLISHMENT Royce Gracie 1993-2016 Middleweight to Openweight 15-2 (2 KOs, 11 subs) Won UFC 1, 2, and 4 Chuck Liddell 1998-2018 Light heavyweight to Heavyweight 21-9 (13 KOs, 1 sub) Brought UFC to mainstream Conor McGregor 2008-2021 Featherweight to Welterweight 22-6 (19 KOs and 1 sub) First same-time two-weight champ Ronda Rousey 2011-2016 Featherweight to Bantamweight 12-2 (3 KOs, 9 subs) Brought women's division to UFC

With McGregor preferring the effect Gracie, Liddell, and Rousey had on elevating the sport, over perhaps the legendary in-Octagon exploits of other Mt. Rushmore MMA candidates, there is no room for legends GSP, Jones, Silva, or Khabib.

McGregor's Claim to Mt. Rushmore

The red panty effect cannot be overstated

McGregor arguably follows in the footsteps of Gracie's pioneering efforts, Liddell's efforts in popularizing the sport, and Rousey being so successful that she opened up an entire women's bracket in the UFC when otherwise there was none.

McGregor, you see, was the first same-time champion of two weight classes in UFC history, and had such a captivating aura during his heyday that he put an entire nation in Ireland in a trance, and sold incredibly well at the gate and on box office in the United States. His popularity, in his prime, was akin to Mike Tyson and Oscar de la Hoya when looking at pay-per-view numbers in the US alone.

For that, if pioneers are the criteria for Mt. Rushmore inclusion, McGregor deserves his spot amongst the legends.