Conor McGregor is a man that never fails to make the news. He is a box-office star that is a talking point for one reason or another.

He has recently been in the news for a feud with YouTube personality True Geordie, but he has also been speaking about many people's favourite subject, money.

Lots of people like to hear about celebrity finances and the Irishman was happy to oblige during an interview for the UFC YouTube channel.

What is Conor McGregor's net worth?

He has claimed to be on the road to becoming a billionaire, and it may not come as a surprise to many with the number of big UFC paydays he has earned throughout his career along with his numerous business ventures outside the Octagon.

Since his rise to fame in the UFC, the value of a Conor McGregor fight has grown alongside his popularity.

At one stage of his career, he was the most must-see star in the fight world and this meant he was making serious money for a single fight.

His biggest paycheck for a single event, however, is believed to have come back in 2017, when he lost to Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

He was estimated to earn around £100 million for this fight despite coming out on the losing side.

The biggest business venture he has been involved in is a Whiskey company called 'Proper 12 Whiskey.'

He sold his majority stake in the company for around £120 million in 2021 and in doing so led to him being named the highest-earning athlete in the world at the time.

Other opportunities such as a sponsorship deal with Rolls-Royce, along with other major brands and owning a pub, have all come together to create his fortune.

What has Conor McGregor said about his net worth in 2023?

When asked about the Forbes list being a motivating factor throughout his career, McGregor said: "For sure, for sure, Michael Jordan is at the top of the list, obviously with the Jordan brand. I think he's worth multiple billions, 3.3 (billion) I think he's made."

He also stated his belief that he will be climbing up that list in the future: "I'm closing in on a billion now. I think I'm at about £650 million all in. I fancy my chances, I fancy my chances of getting up that list."

It is certainly big numbers in question and his upcoming return to the Octagon this year will surely do no harm to his bank account.