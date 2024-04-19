Highlights McGregor is keen on winning his UFC return in a very specific fashion.

The Irishman broke his leg the last time he was in the Octagon in July 2021.

Chandler believes McGregor will regret taking the fight after just a few short minutes of action.

Conor McGregor has ominously announced "I am 'Terminator' now", as he revealed exactly how he plans to knock out Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on the 29th of June. Following his brutal leg break in his last UFC appearance three years ago against Dustin Poirier, McGregor had a titanium rod fitted on his left tibia, and the 35-year-old intends to use this to his advantage in his Octagon return.

Deeming this leg to now be "unbreakable", McGregor wants to use the titanium in his shin to kick Chandler in the head. 'The Notorious' confirmed his plan when speaking to James Corden on his podcast 'This Life of Mine', via The Mirror.

Conor McGregor Wants to Defeat Chandler With a Kick to the Head

Irish star has a preferred means of victory at UFC 303

"I am ‘Terminator’ now," declared McGregor. "I have a titanium rod that goes into the knee and down to the bone, right down to my ankle. It’s unbreakable, so I have free reign to kick now, so I’m ready to go and I’m excited. I wish for and I will work for landing this kick with this steel bar in my leg against an opponent and getting them out of there," he vowed.

"I want to see a picture of myself in the octagon with my leg broken, and then I want to see a picture of myself in the octagon with my leg wrapped around my opponent’s neck or head and putting him out and side by side."

It would not come as a shock for McGregor to demonstrate his kicking prowess. In January 2020, he sent his opponent Donald Cerrone to the canvas with a savage left kick to the jaw at UFC 246, winning the fight in under 40 seconds. With an "unbreakable" leg, McGregor hopes to repeat the feat this summer.

Chandler, on the other hand, will no doubt be preparing for this supposed barrage of left kicks and will look to counter them effectively. Chandler himself hasn't fought in over a year, but is full of confidence for his upcoming return, and believes he will send McGregor into retirement. Speaking on 'The MMA Hour', Chandler said: "I think I’ll take the centre of the Octagon and start sucking the oxygen out of it. By the end of the first round, he’s going to know, 'I probably should’ve found a different opponent'. Then I’ll finish him in the second round."

Both fighters are naturally confident ahead of their long-awaited returns, but it's hard to ignore that McGregor and Chandler are coming back after losses to Poirier, and neither have been in the Octagon for at least 18 months. There may be cobwebs, and the fight is unlikely to demonstrate the best of the two legendary fighters, but it will be a spectacle worth watching nonetheless.

McGregor will be hoping his 'Terminator' analogy will turn to reality in June as he looks to destroy his opponent. One wonders whether, win or lose, he might utter a Schwarzenegger-esque "I'll be back". If Chandler has his way, though, McGregor might never grace the UFC Octagon again.