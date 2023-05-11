New footage for his upcoming Netflix documentary shows Conor McGregor using six words in his dressing room to show his frustration after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

A loss that sent his career in a different direction to that coming into the fight.

Khabib won with a fourth-round neck-crank submission, having also put McGregor down early in the first.

There were ugly scenes after the fight as The Eagle exited the Octagon, as he turned his venom, along with his team, on McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis outside the cage.

Conor McGregor's journey after Khabib defeat

Since that loss, McGregor suffered a fractured left tibia and fibula in a losing effort against Dustin Poirier. The injury has kept him on the shelf for an extended period of time.

He is only just returning to the Octagon this year for The Ultimate Fighter when he leads a team of up-and-coming fighters against a group led by Michael Chandler. The two coaches are also set to clash after the series ends.

But the loss to Khabib seemed to hit McGregor hard, as even though the Russian retired in 2020, McGregor, for a while, seemed intent on goading his rival into a rematch, despite being outclassed in their fight.

“I fight on,” McGregor wrote in a tweet that has been deleted. “Your father's plan is never complete because you quit and ran, brother. God bless. I’m still here if you want to go again. But your fear of defeat means you’ve already lost. Run from it all you want. We all lose in the end. Death takes us all. I fear nothing but God."

For the first time since his loss at UFC 229, McGregor has publicly confessed that he lost, as for years he defended himself and argued his case.

The new Conor McGregor documentary

McGregor is set to bare all in a new four-part documentary called McGregor Forever, set to air later this month. The series focuses on McGregor post-Poirier, through his rehabilitation and recovery ahead of his anticipated return.

The series also shows never-before-seen footage of McGregor's reaction to the Khabib fight.

It shows Khabib dropping McGregor while a voice says, “You’re going to face setbacks.”

The former two-weight champion then sits down backstage with UFC president Dana White next to him and his family in the background.

A visibly disappointed McGregor said, “I was beat and that’s that,” before lying on his back and looking up at the ceiling.

McGregor is now seemingly willing to admit to past mistakes and move forward, and the documentary aims to show the Notorious One in a different light.

He tweeted: "McGregor Forever is out May 17th only on @Netflix. You’ll get a ringside seat for some of the biggest challenges I’ve faced, how I bounced back, and why I’m still the man to beat in the UFC."