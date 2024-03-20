Highlights Conor McGregor confirms UFC return this summer after a near three -year absence.

'The Notorious' is set to face Michael Chandler in his comeback fight.

The Irish star also admits his long-term future with the UFC is uncertain.

Conor McGregor is set to compete for the first time in three years this summer after announcing that he has agreed a deal to return to the UFC this summer. The charismatic Irishman has grown increasingly vocal about his desire to fight again in recent weeks while promoting his feature film debut in Road House - and now appears to have got his wish.

The 35-year-old last fought at UFC 264 in July 2021, where he was stopped by Dustin Poirier after suffering a broken tibia in the first round. McGregor had been expected to return to action against Michael Chandler last year, having coached against the American on The Ultimate Fighter. However, the bout didn't materialise on that timeline.

Speaking at last month's UFC 298 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White admitted that negotiations with McGregor were proving difficult, suggesting the former two-division champion was so wealthy that he didn't need to fight again.

McGregor Announces UFC Return

Irish star says he'll compete this summer

The two sides have seemingly now come to an agreement, though, as the company's biggest star confirmed in an interview with ESPN that he will be returning to the Octagon in just a few short months.

"We got confirmation a few days ago that it's all systems go... Got the call, thumbs up. 'The Mac,' 'The Notorious' will be returning to the UFC Octagon this summer."

The brash striker has previously mentioned UFC 303 on June 29th as his preferred return date - and this latest revelation would tie in with that event. When asked about who would be standing across the Octagon from him in his comeback fight, McGregor stated that he and Chandler would finally meet to settle their long-term rivalry. The former Bellator lightweight champion has been hounding the Irishman over a potential fight for months - even calling him out on an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

"Shut up, Michael, you imbecile. The man doesn't shut up. I seen him on [WWE] Raw. I like Mike but I'm going to bust him up. I'm going to bust Mike up, yeah? If I say it, I do it. ... If I say it, it gets done."

McGregor has indicated in the past that the bout would need to take place at 185 pounds, but did not mention a weight class when announcing his return. It is also worth noting that the promotion itself has yet to officially confirm the fight.

McGregor Speaks on UFC Future

'The Notorious' unsure if he'll fight on long-term

After sharing news of his comeback, 'The Notorious' also talked about his long-term future with the UFC. McGregor has made no secret of the fact he only has two fights left on his current contract and refused to commit his future to the company when asked.

"Do we sign a new deal? Do I go? Am I a free agent? I love the UFC dearly. My heart is in the UFC -- my catalogue, my life. I love everyone in the company and all the fighters and all the events and all the shows and cards. I wish to continue this. How that looks, I have no clue."

Earlier this week, the sport's biggest star expressed his desire to fight Chandler, Poirier, and to complete his trilogy with Nate Diaz. It remains to be seen whether terms can be agreed for the Poirier and Diaz rematches, but it appears that fans will see McGregor back in the Octagon at least one more time.