When most people get kicked by Conor McGregor, they tend to stay down. But the Irishman met his match with a stoic security guard when he showed literally no reaction to Notorious throwing a head kick in his direction!

McGregor was in the cage waiting for his opponent Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas in 2021, and was warming up with a few exercises to stay in the zone for the fight.

But, whilst unleashing some warm-up kicks, one of them got a little too close to a nearby security guard, and the guard, who was standing just a few feet away from McGregor at the time, seemed completely unfazed, not even flinching to almost having his head taken off.

McGregor was able to retract the kick before contact could be made. He then points to the man after the kick, seemingly in a show of respect for his ice-cold reaction.

Video: Security guard's ice-cold reaction to Conor McGregor head kick

The chilled reaction by the man in question earned praise on social media, with comments from people praising him.

One person commented: "That security guard's aura must be made of steel."

A second person added: "Highest power level in the Octagon."

Dustin Poirier beats Conor McGregor

The fight ended with Poirier victorious and McGregor suffering injuries to his left tibia and fibula, which has kept him out of action since. The same guard that McGregor aimed the kick at showed no hostility towards the fighter, as he helped the Irishman exit the cage after the fight.

It is not even the first time McGregor has interacted with officials in and around the cage. In 2017, at Bellator 187, he shoved referee John Goddard while celebrating a win for his friend Charlie Ward. McGregor would later apologise for shoving the official at the event in Dublin.

What's next for Conor McGregor?

McGregor is set to return to the cage this year, for the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter, when he and a team of up-and-comers go up against a group led by Michael Chandler. McGregor and Chandler are also due to fight after the series, date and venue yet to be confirmed.

And he has also been kept busy promoting his new Netflix documentary McGregor Forever, a four-part series set to air on the 17th of May.

The series focuses on McGregor through the Poirier fight, and his journey through his recovery and rehabilitation ahead of his hotly-anticipated return this year.

In 2021, the UFC fighter participated in three fights in the course of 12 months while the entire world looked on. Now, as he prepares to return to the cage, fans will get a unique opportunity to view his journey and understand why he remains an influential figure and driving force in the UFC.

“I’ve been fighting my entire life, it’s what I was put here to do,” McGregor says in the trailer.