A recent social media post shows him partying at The Black Forge Inn near Dublin in the early hours.

Chandler's social media posts, in contrast, show him looking shredded and ready for action.

Conor McGregor can be seen on video partying just six weeks before he's due to return to the Octagon for a welterweight fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in Las Vegas.

Though McGregor's drinks brands Proper No. Twelve and Forged Irish Stout were present in the since-deleted clip from his Instagram page, it is unclear if McGregor had consumed any alcohol having previously said on a Duelbits live stream that he had abstained from booze to concentrate on training for his big fight against Chandler at T-Mobile Arena on June 29 since the 10-week mark.

McGregor is Seen on Video Partying in The Late Hours

Wearing an open paisley shirt and black sunglasses, McGregor can be seen at the pub he owns, The Black Forge Inn near Dublin, and said in the social media post that he deleted, that it was "quarter past two in the morning."

The footage is a stark contrast to how his opponent Chandler has interacted with fans on social media since the official announcement of the UFC 303 main event. Chandler has been posting mainly training footage to his social accounts, and appears locked in on McGregor and McGregor alone.

Chandler is McGregor's First Fight in Years

The American fighter may also be McGregor's toughest test for quite some time

Michael Chandler went viral just five days ago after revealing his shredded physique on social media. The 38-year-old, 31-fight veteran has long been renowned for looking like an action figure, but even as one of the older competitors in the lightweight and welterweight division, he still looks ripped — a testament to his discipline.

Chandler left the Bellator MMA promotion as a three-time lightweight champion of that promotion and has set the UFC ablaze with quality fights, albeit ones he's lost more often than he's won.

Since joining the UFC in 2021, Chandler:

Beat Dan Hooker by first-round knockout in 2021

Lost to Charles Oliveira by second-round knockout in 2021

Lost by decision to Justin Gaethje in 2021

Defeated Tony Ferguson by front-kick finish in 2022

And lost by third-round rear-naked choke to Dustin Poirier in 2022

Against McGregor in the summer, Chandler has an opportunity to hit a .500 average. Victory would also elevate his profile significantly, and perhaps earn him a rematch against Poirier, or even title shots in the lightweight, welterweight, or BMF divisions.

UFC 303 is a pay-per-view event that will air on ESPN.